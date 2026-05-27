Giants of Africa has reached the halfway mark of its Built Within initiative with the unveiling of its 50th community basketball court in Lagos, Nigeria.

The organisation, founded by Masai Ujiri, is working towards building 100 community basketball courts across Africa as part of efforts to use sport for youth development and community engagement.

The latest court was unveiled on 25 May at King’s College, Lagos.

“Reaching court 50 is a milestone we’ll never forget. To be able to have our 50th be in Lagos makes this moment even more special. Nigeria is home and King’s College is an institution I deeply respect,” Mr Ujiri said.

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“However, this milestone belongs to all of the communities across Africa who’ve welcomed us, the partners who have walked this journey with us, and the young people who will use these courts to grow, lead, and discover their potential. We’re halfway to 100, grateful for how far we have come, and committed to the next 50 and beyond.”

Mr Ujiri, who is also President and Alternate Governor of the Dallas Mavericks and a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Advocate, launched the Built Within initiative in September 2021.

Since then, Giants of Africa has constructed courts in 16 African countries, with the organisation stating that each facility is designed to reflect the culture and aspirations of its host community.

The Lagos unveiling ceremony featured remarks from the Principal of Kings College, Lagos, Magaji Zachariah Cheye, and Dr A. Val Odife, President of the Kings College Old Boys Association, North America.

Nigerian musicians May D, an alumnus of Kings College, and Mayorkun performed at the event, while media personality Ojinika Obiekwe served as host.

According to the organisers, the court was built through a donation from FORTA Advisors.

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Following the unveiling, Giants of Africa organised a community basketball clinic involving 50 boys and girls from King’s College and Queen’s College Lagos.

A day earlier, the organisation held a women’s coaching clinic for 50 female coaches at Avi-Cenna International School, continuing its focus on women’s empowerment through sport.

Founded in 1909, Kings College, Lagos, is one of Nigeria’s oldest and most prominent secondary schools, with a long history of producing public officials and professionals across different sectors.

Earlier this year, Giants of Africa also announced “Dribble for Peace,” a new phase of the Built Within initiative aimed at communities in the Sahel region affected by conflict, instability and environmental decline.

The programme expands the organisation’s activities beyond its existing presence in Burkina Faso, Nigeria and Senegal into Cameroon, Chad, The Gambia, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, South Sudan and Sudan.