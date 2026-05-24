Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has congratulated Rangers International FC of Enugu on their ninth league title and their second under his administration.

Mr Mbah said the players and management of the club made the people of the state proud and etched their names in gold by walking the path of legends.

Rangers lifted the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) trophy on Sunday after beating their hosts, Ikorodu City Football Club, 2–1 at Onikan Stadium, Lagos, to finish the season with 68 points ahead of Rivers United, which garnered 67 points after downing Katsina United 3-0 in Port Harcourt the same day.

Reacting to the development, the governor said, “On behalf of the Government and good people of Enugu State, I convey our profound congratulations to you on your well-deserved and hard-fought ninth league title, the second under our administration.

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“You have not only brought back the title, which you won in the 2023/2024 season, but also restored the glory of Enugu as the incubator and hub of champions.

“You have reenacted the heroics of Rangers of old and walked the path of our revered legends,” he said.

He added that Rangers’ triumph was a great reward for the investments of his administration in the club and Rangers in general, noting also that it was an elixir for the 27th National Sports Festival, which Enugu is set to host in November this year.