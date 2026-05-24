The Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Kayode Aare, has presented his letter of credence to President Donald Trump.

He made the presentation at the White House on Thursday, according to the Nigerian Embassy in the US.

With this presentation, Mr Aare, a retired army colonel and former director-general of the State Security Service (SSS), has officially assumed duty as Nigeria’s chief envoy to the country.

Letters of credence are formal diplomatic documents issued by a country’s head of state to confirm the appointment of an ambassador or permanent representative.

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They officially introduce the envoy to the receiving authority, in this case and certify that the individual is empowered to speak and act on behalf of their nation.

“H.E. Ambassador Lateef Kayode Kolawole Are today presented his Letter of Credence to the U.S. Government, formally commencing his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United States,” the Nigerian Embassy in the US wrote on X.

Mr Aare assumes office as tension between the countries gradually settles.

The tension was caused by US allegations of Christian genocide against Nigeria, and has so far led to increased diplomatic and security engagements. PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that ISWAP leader Abu-Bilal Al-Mainuki was killed in a joint military operation involving both countries.

The increased engagement also sparked public concern and speculation of a possible long-term US military presence in Nigeria, including a potential military base.

Mr Aare is now expected to lead Nigeria’s diplomatic moves in the US.

President Bola Tinubu announced the new ambassadors last December and approved their posting in March, two years after he recalled the previous ambassadors without giving a specific reason.

Several developments have since followed the appointments. Last month, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, assumed duty after formally presenting his letters of credence to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who was initially posted to represent the country in Germany, was redeployed to South Africa.

Mr Fani-Kayode said he requested a change in his ambassadorial posting on both personal and ideological grounds.

“I was not comfortable with Germany for several personal reasons. Given that I have lived in Europe most of my life, I would prefer to go to South Africa, which is a country that I have never been to and for which I have so much interest,” he said.

“I expressed the fact that I would rather serve in a country that shares some of my convictions, beliefs and values when it comes to world affairs, that has the biggest economy in Africa, that has closer ties to Nigeria, and that is more proximate to my political thinking when it comes to foreign affairs and a pan-African vision.”