The former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has emerged as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate for Kebbi State.

The announcement was made in a statement by Mr Malami’s media aide, Mohammed Doka, which was shared via the former minister’s verified Facebook page.

The statement also unveiled the ADC’s three senatorial candidates.

According to Mr Doka, Aminu Bande—a retired military officer and the 2023 governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)—was affirmed as the ADC senatorial candidate for Kebbi Central District.

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Ibrahim Mera secured the ticket for Kebbi North, and Garba Limi was nominated for Kebbi South.

This development comes amidst ongoing legal battles for Mr Malami.

The former chief law officer is currently facing criminal prosecution before the Federal High Court in Abuja in a case spearheaded by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Earlier in January, the court ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 luxury properties—valued at approximately ₦213 billion—suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

The assets are allegedly linked to Mr Malami and two of his sons, Abdulaziz Malami and Abiru Malami.

The EFCC arraigned Mr Malami alongside his wife, Asabe Bashir, and his son, Abdulaziz Malami, on an amended 16-count charge.

They are accused of conspiracy, concealment, and laundering of billions of illicit funds between 2015 and 2025—covering his tenure under the late former President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Below is the full statement by Mr Doka announcing ADC’s candidates

I sincerely appreciate the confidence and support shown by leaders, stakeholders, and supporters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kebbi State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

As we continue consultations and engagements towards building a better future for our people, the following candidates have been affirmed for the respective offices:

ADC Governorship Candidate for Kebbi State —Dr. Abubakar Malami SAN

Senatorial Candidate, Kebbi Central — Maj. Gen. Aminu Bande (Rtd) Mni

Senatorial candidate for Kebbi North — DCG Ibrahim Muhammad Mera (Rtd)

Senator, Kebbi South — Garba Danjuma Limi

We remain committed to purposeful leadership, good governance, justice, security, and sustainable development for Kebbi State and Nigeria as a whole.

Together, with unity and determination, we shall build a more prosperous future for generations to come.

Signed: Mohammed Bello Doka, special assistant on media to Abubakar Malami SAN