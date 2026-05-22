The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, has expressed satisfaction with the Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area’s overwhelming support for Governor Peter Mbah’s reelection bid. Igbo-Eze South is a local government area in Enugu State.

Mr Mbah, the Enugu governor, was elected on Thursday as the APC candidate for the 2027 Enugu governorship election. He was the sole candidate in the election.

While visiting Igbo-Eze South on Thursday as an observer during the APC governorship primaries, Minister Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), described the massive turnout and resounding endorsement of the governor as a clear reflection of the people’s appreciation for the transformational leadership across Enugu State.

Mr Udeh, himself a firm supporter of Governor Mbah’s developmental strides, also conveyed the goodwill and commendation of President Bola Tinubu to the Igbo-Eze South people.

President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda continues to drive critical economic reforms and promote sustainable national growth and inclusive development across Nigeria.

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As part of the visit, the Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Council, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, conducted the minister round the reconstructed Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council Secretariat Complex.

The minister commended the scale, quality and impact of the infrastructural transformation, noting that the visible dividends of good governance across Igbo-Eze South stand as a testament to purposeful leadership, prudent administration and our commitment to grassroots development.

“As a government, we remain deeply committed to consolidating on these achievements while continuing to align our local governance priorities with the broader developmental vision of the administration of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for a greater and more prosperous Enugu State,” the chairman said of the minister’s visit.