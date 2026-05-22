Governor Peter Mbah has saluted the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) faithful for his resounding election as the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2027 general election, highlighting progress made under his stewardship and promising more to the state.

He stated this in his acceptance speech at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, on Friday, as the Hon Danmalikin Hausa-led Enugu State APC Governorship Primary Election Committee concluded the collation of results of the exercise that saw 397,370 accredited party faithful participating across the state’s 260 wards on Thursday and formally declared him winner.

“This moment is not one I take for granted. For me, there was never a sense of entitlement. I accept this nomination with full awareness of the expectations that come with it, buoyed by the knowledge that it’s not an unfamiliar path for me,” he stated.

Mbah expressed happiness that his administration totally disproved the notion that campaign promises could never be kept, saying the “Tomorrow Is Here,” which underscores his governance philosophy had moved from the abstract to a reality.

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“What once felt distant – that tomorrow could be different – is no longer abstract. It is taking shape.

“It is visible in the routines of daily life, in how people travel, how they work, and how they now access services that were once unreliable or out of reach.

“We have smashed the notion that promises matter more than performance. Every naira spent has been made to give the people of Enugu a return on their investment of trust and faith,” he said.

Continuing, the governor reeled out his administration’s achievements across various sectors.

“Today, events are scheduled on Mondays without the least apprehension. Through our Command and Control Centre and other modern security infrastructure, we have effectively restored citizens’ faith in the state’s capacity to protect them.

“Through our ward-based Smart Green Schools, learning has become fit-for-purpose, offering our children education that guarantees them a place in a fast-changing world.

“With at least one Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centre in each of our 260 Wards, we have ensured that location is no longer a hindrance to quality healthcare.

“Across our rural communities, crop yield is rising as the rev of tractors increasingly replaces backbreaking tasks like ridging and tilling once done with hoes and cutlasses.

“Across our towns and cities, opportunities are emerging as decades-long moribund industries roar back to life.

“Until a few months ago, the Songhai Heneke Farm in Ezeagu was a desolate project. The story is different today.

“The United Palm Products Limited has risen from its moribund past to become a viable venture – offering job opportunities to the youth.

The Enugu Haier Factory, a $20 million investment facility that manufactures digital appliances and electronics, also comes to mind.

“Jobs in the aviation sector that once felt out of reach no longer feels so for our youths with the launch of Enugu Air.

“Our sons and daughters will soon be able to fly to major cities of the world from here.

“We have done over 1,500 kilometres of roads, launched five world-class Transport Terminals and CNG buses to ensure that our people commute in dignity and comfort.”

“Beyond the state, Enugu is becoming the standard bearer for sustainable governance, innovative development, and quality of life,” he asserted.

The governor equally acknowledged that President Bola Tinubu’s bold policies contributed immensely to the successes by making more resources available to states to invest in development.

Meanwhile, primary election panel Chairman, Hon Hausa, has commended Mbah and party leaders for the peaceful and credible primary elections in the state.

“Enugu State APC is a well-coordinated chapter where internal democracy, consensus-building, discipline, synergy and peace reign supreme. The whole exercise has been rancour-free and indeed a carnival of sorts,” he added.

He equally commended President Tinubu and the Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda-led national executive of the party “for providing the exemplary leadership that midwifed the peaceful and credible primaries at the subnational level.