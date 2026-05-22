The Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Areaof Enugu State, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, has congratulated Governor Peter Mbah for his election on Thursday as the Enugu APC governorship candidate.

Mr Ukwueze, in a statement he issued on Friday, described Mr Mbah’s victory as “historic.”

“This historic and overwhelming affirmation is a profound expression of confidence, gratitude and appreciation from the people of Enugu State for the visionary, courageous and transformational leadership Your Excellency has continued to demonstrate since assuming office,” he said in the statement.

Mr Mbah was the consensus and sole APC candidate in Enugu State, a development Mr Ukwueze said was a clear testament to the far-reaching impact of Mr Mbah’s administration across critical sectors of governance, particularly in infrastructure renewal, educational advancement, economic transformation, healthcare development and social empowerment.

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“The massive support and unanimous endorsement you have continued to enjoy are reflections of a leadership style rooted in purpose, competence and genuine commitment to the welfare of Ndi Enugu.

“As we journey towards 2027, I am confident that the good people of Igbo-Eze South and Enugu State in general will not only reaffirm their trust in your leadership at the polls, but will also make an even stronger statement through unprecedented support and massive votes as a demonstration of our belief in your vision for a greater Enugu State.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, I heartily congratulate My Leader and My Boss,” the chairman stated.