In July 1947, Kenneth Mellanby arrived in Ibadan to establish what would become Nigeria’s first university. He found, as he later recorded, “no college, no building, no student body, no staff, no governing body.”

Six months later, 104 students walked onto a temporary site at Eleyele and began their studies at the University College, built from nothing, in a country that did not yet officially exist.

Seventy-seven years later, that founding wager remains active. Nigeria now has 309 universities. More than two million young Nigerians apply for admission slots each year; approximately 700,000 are admitted. Federal universities depend on the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, financed by a 2% education tax on corporate profits, receiving approximately ₦2.86 billion each in 2025, a figure that covers staffing, maintenance, and the growing pressure of student demand.

In December 2025, during the Nigeria Education Forum (NEF) held in Abuja, Vice President Kashim Shettima made the point that university administrators have long understood: the financing burden can no longer rest on government alone.

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University administrators have tried to court private sector funding for administrative programmes, but when they do, a familiar cycle plays out. A pledge is made at a well-attended ceremony, land is allocated, a project is commissioned, and expectations are raised. However, over time, shifting priorities, funding constraints, and leadership changes impede progress, and the promised project stalls.

Dr Oba Otudeko recognised this reality about three decades ago.

Dr Otudeko’s model departs from that cycle. His interventions are defined by completion and continuity. This is evident in how capital is deployed. Through the Oba Otudeko Foundation, this approach has been expressed through a sustained and structured programme of investments in education. Rather than episodic interventions, the focus has been on building institutional capacity over time.

The investment portfolio spans infrastructure, curriculum endowments, vocational training, scholarships, and institutional capacity building across multiple Nigerian institutions. Each intervention is designed for longevity, reflecting a model that prioritises durability over immediacy. The foundation operates as the delivery platform, but the underlying philosophy is one of long-term, system-oriented investment.

Investments include the Honeywell Auditorium at the Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University. LBS holds accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the first institution in West Africa to earn it, a standard met by fewer than 6% of business schools worldwide. The auditorium hosts lectures, executive programmes, and convocations for an institution that supplies a significant share of Nigeria’s private sector leadership pipeline. Dr. Otudeko chose to place capital in a facility of that calibre, at an institution of that standing, and that decision set the pattern for the investments that followed.

Another notable investment is the 2,400-square-metre administrative complex for Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State. Dr. Otudeko served as Chancellor of OOU from 2001 to 2010. The investment was made independent of any formal obligation, reflecting a consistent principle: commitments defined by long-term perspective rather than position and executed with continuity in mind.

At Olabisi Onabanjo University, the Foundation’s support includes both the endowment of the Centre for Entrepreneurial Studies and the provision of a 2,400-square-metre administrative complex. The relationship between the two is functional rather than sequential. Endowment sustains programmes; infrastructure enables delivery. When addressed in tandem, they move an institution beyond expansion towards capability.

A similar logic is visible at the secondary level. At All Saints’ College, Ibadan, donated in the early days of the Foundation, the administrative block addressed a constraint common across many Nigerian schools:the diversion of classroom space for administrative use. By consolidating operations, the intervention effectively returned learning space to students. Another notable contribution includes the donation of a Students’ Cafeteria to Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun State.

Across every institution he has supported, Dr. Otudeko targets the same thing: the specific, practical barrier that determines whether a student completes or drops out.

Dr Otudeko’s approach to education has shaped how Honeywell Group operates. He built the Honeywell Excellence Programme in 1993 as a Honeywell Group initiative, and it has delivered more than three decades of leadership and graduate management training unbroken by currency crises, political transitions, or a global pandemic. The programme reflects a decision Dr. Otudeko made at the organisational level: that talent development is a business function, built into how the company operates and resourced to match.

Through the Foundation, he builds the institutions. Through Honeywell Group, he identifies and empowers the people who will lead them.

Tomi Otudeko, Chief Operating Officer at Honeywell Group, puts it this way: “These investments in education represent environments where the next generation of Nigerian professionals will be trained,” she said. “The Honeywell Excellence Programme has run for more than thirty years because Honeywell Group made a decision early on that talent development is not a line item you review annually. It is a commitment you build into how the organisation operates. We want those environments to be strong. That is a business interest.”

Yewande Giwa, Chief Governance and Sustainability Officer at Honeywell Group, notes that the organisation’s approach to social investment is guided by accountability to stated priorities and a clear framework for follow-through. “Impact is not defined by intention, but by continuity. What matters is that commitments endure, and that institutions are strengthened because we said we would.”

With more than two million annual applicants competing for 700,000 university places, and the Vice President calling for private sector participation in education financing, Dr Otudeko’s more than two decades of impact offers a template that other business leaders can study and replicate.

*Festus Okonkwo Esq., a lawyer and public affairs expert, writes from Abuja.