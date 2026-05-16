If women continue ascending educationally and economically, while large segments of men stagnate or decline, the pool of men perceived as marriageable inevitably contracts. Because many women remain reluctant to partner with men they perceive as economically or socially beneath them, increasing numbers postpone marriage indefinitely or withdraw from long term relationships altogether. The traditional household of husband, wife, and children gradually yields to fragmented family structures and single parent homes, led overwhelmingly by women.

Shortly after midnight on 16 April, a terrified teenage boy placed a 911 call from inside his family’s residence in Annandale, Virginia. Moments later, police officers arrived to encounter a scene of unspeakable devastation. Cerina Fairfax lay dead from multiple gunshot wounds, while the body of her estranged husband, former Virginia lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, was later discovered upstairs, in what authorities described as an apparent murder/suicide following an acrimonious divorce dispute.

No intellectual exercise can diminish the savagery of such an act. Two children will spend the remainder of their lives carrying the psychological wreckage of that night. A woman lost her life. A man annihilated his own. Yet beneath the immediate horror lies a deeper and profoundly unsettling sociological reality that modern society remains increasingly unwilling to confront: the accelerating erosion of male identity, economic utility, and family stability in contemporary life.

Justin Fairfax was not always a man in ruins. He once represented the polished archetype of American ambition and upward mobility. A graduate of Duke University and a successful attorney, he ascended to become lieutenant governor of Virginia in 2017 and was widely regarded as a future governor, perhaps even a national political figure. Young, articulate, charismatic, and intellectually gifted, Fairfax embodied the modern language of achievement. Then came the implosion.

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After multiple women accused him of sexual assault in 2019, allegations he vehemently denied but which irreparably crippled his political trajectory, his public standing deteriorated with astonishing speed. Donors disappeared. Political allies retreated. Professional opportunities evaporated. Reports later suggested mounting financial strain, marital deterioration, social isolation, and eventually the loss of custody rights, alongside an order to vacate the family home. The man who once occupied the summit of prestige found himself descending into humiliation, displacement, and psychological collapse.

And herein lies the uncomfortable question many will instinctively resist asking: Had the positions been reversed, had Cerina Fairfax experienced professional disgrace, financial decline, and social collapse, while Justin remained economically stable and publicly esteemed, would divorce have remained inevitable? Perhaps. But perhaps not.

Research conducted by Stanford sociologist, Michael Rosenfeld, indicates that women initiate approximately 70 per cent of divorces in heterosexual marriages. While infidelity often dominates popular narratives surrounding marital dissolution, financial instability remains among the most potent contributors to relational breakdown. Economic decline, particularly when a husband can no longer sustain the traditional role of provider, frequently exerts corrosive pressure upon marriage.

For all the contemporary rhetoric surrounding equality, men and women often approach long term partnership through profoundly different psychological frameworks. Men generally demonstrate a greater willingness to remain emotionally attached to women who are struggling economically, professionally unsuccessful, or socially diminished. Women, by nature, tend to be more hypergamous, often placing significantly greater emphasis on stability, competence, ambition, and future security in mate selection.

If women continue ascending educationally and economically, while large segments of men stagnate or decline, the pool of men perceived as marriageable inevitably contracts. Because many women remain reluctant to partner with men they perceive as economically or socially beneath them, increasing numbers postpone marriage indefinitely or withdraw from long term relationships altogether. The traditional household of husband, wife, and children gradually yields to fragmented family structures and single parent homes, led overwhelmingly by women.

This is not necessarily evidence of malice. It is partly biological, partly sociological, and partly the residue of evolutionary conditioning accumulated across centuries of human civilisation. Throughout history, women have disproportionately borne the biological and social burdens of reproduction and child rearing. Consequently, selecting a competent and resourceful partner was never merely romantic preference; it was survival strategy. Even in modernity, these instincts remain deeply embedded beneath the language of contemporary culture.

The difficulty is that the modern world has quietly disrupted one of civilisation’s oldest arrangements: the formation of stable households.

For the first time in modern history, women are surpassing men educationally at scale. Across much of the developed world, women now outnumber men in tertiary education. In the United States, single women own more homes than single men. Women increasingly dominate sectors such as Medicine, Law, healthcare, administration, academia, and corporate management. They are becoming more financially independent, institutionally successful, and socially adaptive.

Men, meanwhile, are struggling to establish footing within an economy that no longer rewards traditional masculine competencies in the manner that industrial society once did.

The industrial age provided average men with a pathway towards dignity and usefulness. A man without advanced education could still support a household through manufacturing, skilled trades, or physical labour. Society rewarded endurance, stoicism, physical strength, and breadwinning capacity. Modernity, however, automated muscle and monetised cognition. The contemporary economy increasingly rewards emotional intelligence, communication, adaptability, and social fluency – traits girls frequently develop earlier and more effectively.

As Richard Reeves argues in “Of Boys and Men”, boys mature later neurologically than girls and are increasingly mismatched against modern educational and economic systems. The result is that many young men are quietly falling off the ladder of value, purpose, and functionality. This has profound implications for family formation.

If women continue ascending educationally and economically, while large segments of men stagnate or decline, the pool of men perceived as marriageable inevitably contracts. Because many women remain reluctant to partner with men they perceive as economically or socially beneath them, increasing numbers postpone marriage indefinitely or withdraw from long term relationships altogether. The traditional household of husband, wife, and children gradually yields to fragmented family structures and single parent homes, led overwhelmingly by women.

Addressing male decline does not require hostility toward women, nor nostalgic fantasies of patriarchy. The objective is not to reverse female progress, but to ensure boys and men are not abandoned psychologically, educationally, and economically within a rapidly transforming civilisation.

The consequences are particularly severe for boys. Young males raised without stable paternal presence are statistically more vulnerable to incarceration, addiction, violence, academic failure, depression, and suicide. Yet at the precise moment boys most require disciplined masculine guidance, male presence is vanishing from both homes and schools. Nearly 70 per cent of teachers are women. Millions of boys are now growing up amid what can only be described as masculine scarcity.

The Fairfax tragedy represents an extreme and horrifying manifestation of a broader societal fracture. When a man simultaneously loses his career, public esteem, financial relevance, familial authority, and sense of purpose, psychological collapse can become catastrophic. None of this excuses violence. Millions of men endure humiliation, divorce, and economic failure without harming anyone. But it does illuminate how profoundly male identity remains intertwined with usefulness, provision, and social respect.

Modern society has rightly invested enormous energy in expanding opportunities for women and girls. Yet comparatively little attention has been devoted to the growing dysfunction of boys and men. Female advancement has been celebrated, while male deterioration is often dismissed as either deserved or inconsequential. History suggests that societies rarely sustain such imbalances indefinitely.

Addressing male decline does not require hostility toward women, nor nostalgic fantasies of patriarchy. The objective is not to reverse female progress, but to ensure boys and men are not abandoned psychologically, educationally, and economically within a rapidly transforming civilisation.

The solutions must begin early. Educational systems must become more responsive to how boys develop, with greater emphasis upon mentorship, discipline, vocational pathways, and meaningful male role models. Society must restore dignity to skilled trades and create viable economic pathways for young men who may not flourish within purely academic environments.

Equally important is reconstructing a healthier vision of masculinity rooted not in domination, but in responsibility, emotional resilience, discipline, leadership, and fatherhood. Communities must intentionally cultivate stronger paternal involvement and ensure boys encounter stable male guidance both at home and within broader society.

Civilisations do not always collapse in dramatic explosions. Sometimes they slowly unravel when men lose purpose, women lose dependable partnership, and children lose structure.

Osmund Agbo is a medical doctor and author. His works include Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and a fiction work titled The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles. His latest works, Pray, Let the Shaman Die and Ma’am, I Do Not Come to You for Love, have just been released. He can be reached through: [email protected].