Governor Uba Sani has advised pharmacists to jealously guard their profession against quacks, in order to safeguard the public and to ensure a sound healthcare delivery system.

The governor gave the advice at the public presentation of a book to mark the 70th birthday of Professor Ahmed Tijani Mora, a renown pharmacist, at Hotel 17 in Kaduna.

Governor Sani who was represented by his Principal Private Secretary, Professor Bello Ayuba, also noted that it is necessary to monitor other professionals in the health sector for the overall healthcare delivery system.

Governor Sani described the celebrant as colossus in the Pharmacy whose footprints will remain indelible.

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‘’It is gratifying that the book, entitled “Professor Ahmed Tijjani Mora: A Pillar of Pharmacy Regulation in Nigeria” has saved us the embarrassment of regrets over missed opportunities of transmitting the thoughts of this academic giant to generations unborn.

‘’With over five decades of teaching, mentorship and leadership, we salute Prof. Mora and the authors for preserving such a legacy,’’ the Governor added.

Speaking on his administration’s achievements, Governor Sani noted that 255 Primary Healthcare Centres have been upgraded to Level 2 status, representing one PHC in all the wards of Kaduna State.

According to him, his administration has also commissioned the 300 bed Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital and it is now operational, after being abandoned by previous administrations.

The governor also said that his Government has also strengthened secondary healthcare by upgrading 15 General Hospitals across the state.

He added that his government has improved the welfare of health workers through the implementation of CONHESS and CONMESS salary scales.

Governor Sani also said that his administration has embarked on massive infrastructural development and rural transformation in the last three years that he assumed office.

He disclosed that ‘’62 new science secondary schools were built in addition to the concerted effort made in the refurbishment of dilapidated ones.

‘’These measures in the education sector have boosted learning outcomes resulting in tremendous improvements in the performances of our students in national examinations,’’ he added.

The governor further said that his administration has been providing agricultural inputs to farmers, adding that for two years, small holder farmers have been given free fertilisers.

‘’But by far the stand-out achievement of the administration is the restoration of peace and harmony amongst the people of the state. In the last three years for instance, not one single incident of religious or communal clash was recorded in the state,’’ he noted.

According to him, this policy ‘’has liberalized the atmosphere of the state, resulting in free movements, improved inter communal trade and commerce, and other commercial activities, as well as inflow of local and foreign investments on a scale unimaginable before the inception of the present administration. ‘’

Governor Sani noted that the prevailing peace in Kaduna state ‘’has also paved way for the emergence of legacy projects such as the Mass Transit Buses and Terminal projects, including the three Skills Acquisition Centres located at Soba, Rigachukun and Samarun Kataf.