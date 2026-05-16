The 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League season is heading toward one of the most dramatic conclusions in recent Nigerian football history, with just one point separating Rangers International F.C and Rivers United F.C ahead of the decisive final round of matches on Sunday.

After 37 fiercely contested games, Rangers sit at the summit on 65 points, while Rivers United remain firmly on their heels with 64 points following crucial victories on Matchday 37.

Now, the title race will be decided over one final nerve-shredding evening.

Rangers travel to Lagos to face Ikorodu City F.C at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena knowing victory guarantees a record-equalling ninth NPFL crown.

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Rivers United, meanwhile, must defeat Katsina United F.C in Port Harcourt and hope Rangers drop points away from home.

With the NPFL enforcing simultaneous 4:00 p.m. kick-offs across all Matchday 38 fixtures to protect the integrity of the competition, supporters across the country are expected to spend Sunday nervously following updates from Lagos and Port Harcourt as the title battle reaches its climax.

Rangers carry the weight of history into Lagos

For much of the campaign, Rangers have looked like a side destined for glory.

Under the guidance of coach Fidelis Ilechukwu, the Flying Antelopes have built their title challenge on defensive organisation, tactical discipline and remarkable consistency in difficult away fixtures.

The Enugu giants have conceded only 25 goals all season, the best defensive record in the division, while grinding out results with the mentality of experienced champions.

Their latest challenge, however, may be their toughest yet.

Ikorodu City have transformed the Mobolaji Johnson Arena into one of the most intimidating venues in the NPFL during a breakthrough campaign that has stunned many observers.

The Oga Boys remain unbeaten at home this season and are still chasing a possible CAF Confederation Cup qualification spot, setting up a fascinating clash between Rangers’ experience and Ikorodu’s fearless attacking football.

Much of Rangers’ attacking hopes could rest on Godwin Obaje, who leads the NPFL Golden Boot race with 14 goals.

The striker’s physical presence, movement inside the box and aerial dominance have made him one of the league’s most decisive forwards this season.

Ikorodu City, meanwhile, will look toward exciting attacker Joseph Arumala with 13 goals, whose pace and direct running have turned him into one of the revelations of the campaign.

With history on the line for Rangers and an unbeaten home record to protect for Ikorodu, Lagos could become the centre of Nigerian football drama on Sunday evening.

Rivers United hope for one more twist

While Rangers attempt to finish the job away from home, Rivers United know their task is brutally simple, win first, then pray for help from Lagos.

Since taking charge, Finidi George has transformed Rivers United into one of the league’s most disciplined and tactically organised teams.

The Pride of Rivers have turned the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium into a fortress, remaining unbeaten at home since their 2-1 defeat to Bayelsa United F.C on 13 October.

Their dramatic 3-2 comeback victory against Wikki Tourists F.C in Bauchi on Matchday 37 perfectly captured the resilience that has defined their season.

At one point, Rivers appeared on the verge of surrendering the title race before producing a late comeback that kept the pressure firmly on Rangers heading into the final weekend.

Now, another emotionally charged afternoon awaits.

Rivers are expected to rely heavily on attackers such as Wisdom Samuel and Victor Mbaoma as they chase the goals that could still deliver the title.

However, Katsina United arrive in Port Harcourt carrying little pressure and the dangerous reputation of frustrating bigger sides away from home.

The Chanji Boys already held Rivers earlier this season and will attempt to spoil another title party on the road.

More than a Championship battle

Beyond the fight for the title, the final day also carries huge implications across the league table.

The Oluyole Warriors, Shooting Stars SC remain in the race for continental qualification, while clubs such as defending champions Remo Stars F.C and northern powerhouse Kano Pillars F.C continue battling nervously to avoid relegation trouble.

Yet the spotlight will remain firmly fixed on Rangers and Rivers United.

For Rangers, victory would secure a second league title in three years and a historic ninth NPFL crown, strengthening their position among the greatest clubs in Nigerian football history.

For Rivers United, another title would further confirm their emergence as one of the country’s modern football powerhouses since their formation in 2016.

By Sunday night, one club will celebrate immortality.

The other may spend the off-season replaying every dropped point and missed opportunity that allowed the title to slip away.