Kaduna State Governor, has commissioned a 100-bed specialist hospital in Zaria, describing the project as a major step towards improving healthcare delivery in the state.

The facility, named the Renewed Hope 100-Bed Specialist Hospital, was inaugurated as part of efforts to strengthen access to quality medical services, particularly in Zaria and surrounding communities.

Mr Sani said the project reflects the broader development vision of President under the Renewed Hope Agenda, which he noted is focused on people-centred interventions across key sectors.

He also commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, , for facilitating the project, describing his role as critical to its realisation.

Expanding healthcare access

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The governor said the new hospital aligns with his administration’s healthcare reform agenda aimed at improving service delivery across all levels of care.

According to him, Kaduna State has upgraded 255 Primary Health Care Centres to Level-2 status and established 23 Centres of Excellence to boost specialised services.

He added that the government has also commissioned a 300-bed Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital and upgraded 15 general hospitals across the state.

Mr Sani further disclosed that additional Centres of Excellence are set to commence in Babban Dodo and Chikaji in the coming weeks, expanding access to healthcare services in Zaria and Sabon Gari areas.

Support and security

The governor said the state government would provide additional support to the new hospital to ensure efficient operations.

He listed the interventions to include enhanced security around the facility, provision of an operational vehicle, and other critical resources to strengthen service delivery.

“Our objective remains clear: to ensure accessible, affordable, secure, and reliable healthcare for every citizen of Kaduna State,” he said.