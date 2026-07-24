The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commenced a comprehensive review of the 2026 Hajj and Umrah operations, calling on Nigerian pilgrims and other stakeholders to submit complaints, observations and suggestions on services rendered during the exercise.

The commission said the feedback would help identify shortcomings, improve future pilgrimages and strengthen oversight of organisations involved in Hajj and Umrah operations.

NAHCON explained that the submissions would also play a key role in determining the renewal of licences for service providers, including tour operators, State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, airlines, cargo companies, caterers and accommodation providers.

The commission urged contributors to send their petitions, comments or recommendations, with their full addresses, to its headquarters in Abuja or through its official email addresses on or before 31 July 2026.

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Read Full Announcement Below

NATIONAL HAJJ COMMISSION OF NIGERIA (NAHCON)

INVITATION TO REGISTER COMPLAINTS AND SUGGESTIONS ON SERVICES RENDERED DURING THE 2026 HAJJ AND UMRAH OPERATIONS

In furtherance of its statutory mandate to regulate, supervise, and provide oversight of organisations, associations, and other bodies engaged in organising and coordinating the movement of pilgrims for Hajj and Umrah, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) wishes to inform the general public that it has commenced review of the 2026 Hajj and Umrah exercise.

Accordingly, the Commission invites pilgrims who participated in the 2026 Hajj or Umrah, and who have complaints or comments regarding the services rendered by any individual or institution during the exercise, to forward these to the Commission for appropriate action.

These petitions will help the Commission identify ways to improve services for future Hajj and Umrah operations, and also inform decisions on the renewal of licenses for relevant service providers, including tour operators, State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, airlines, cargo companies, caterers, and accommodation service providers.

The Commission also welcomes suggestions and ideas from stakeholders and members of the public on ways to improve Hajj and Umrah operations in Nigeria.

All complaints, comments, or suggestions should include the author’s full address and be forwarded to:

The Chairman/CEO

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Plot 991/992 Zakariya Maimalari Street

Central Business District, Abuja

P.M.B. 375, Abuja

Alternatively, they may also be sent via e-mail to [[email protected]][[email protected]] or [[email protected]] not later than 31st July 2026.

For further enquiries or assistance, please contact the Commission’s Operations Department on 07039059256 or 08074160299, or via the official WhatsApp number: +234 907 180 0007.