The Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, Enugu State, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, has described Ikeje Israel Asogwa (Ide Iheaka), the senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, as a leader with an “exceptional capacity”.

Mr Ukwueze stated this on Friday, 24 July, in a public message to celebrate the senator’s birthday anniversary.

Senator Asogwa turned 57 on Friday.

“Today, I have the profound honour, on behalf of the Government and the good people of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, to congratulate our son,” Mr Ukwueze stated in a Facebook post celebrating the senator.

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“Senator Asogwa’s life and public service embody the values of vision and resilience.

“Over the years, you have built an enviable record of excellence, first as a successful entrepreneur, then as an outstanding public administrator, an accomplished political leader, and now as a distinguished legislator entrusted with representing the aspirations of the people of Enugu North Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

“Wherever duty has called, you have consistently demonstrated exceptional capacity, delivering results that have left lasting footprints in housing development, educational advancement, party administration, and democratic governance,” Mr Ukwueze stated.

The chairman said it is the earnest expectation of the government and people of Igbo-Eze South that Mr Asogwa’s wealth of experience and sense of duty will translate into quality representation and meaningful development for the people and Enugu State as a whole, as the senator continues to discharge his legislative responsibilities.

“I celebrate a leader whose journey continues to inspire hope and whose commitment to excellence remains a shining example to the younger generation.

“I pray that Almighty God will continue to bless you with sound health and divine guidance as you continue to serve our people and contribute to the progress of Enugu State and our nation.

“Happy 57th Birthday, Distinguished Senator Chief Ikeje Israel Asogwa (Ide Iheaka).”