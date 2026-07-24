Three Heirs Holdings portfolio companies – Transcorp Group, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Redtech – have earned recognition in leading global and continental business rankings published by The Africa Report and CNBC, reinforcing Heirs Holdings’ strategy of building leading businesses across sectors.

These recognitions reflect the strength of Heirs Holdings’ diversified portfolio and its continued focus on long-term investment and operational excellence that are fundamental to Africa’s economic development.

Diversified conglomerate, Transcorp Group, and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) were named in The Africa Report’s 2026 500 Business Champions, an annual ranking of Africa’s leading companies. The recognition reflects their sustained performance, operational resilience and long-term contribution to strengthening Africa’s economic development.

Technology company, Redtech, was recognised in the Payments category of CNBC and Statista’s 2026 World’s Top Fintech Companies, selected from more than 3,500 fintech companies worldwide. One of only 11 African companies included in this year’s ranking of the world’s top 500 fintech companies, Redtech’s recognition highlights its contribution to advancing digital payments and financial infrastructure across Africa.

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The latest recognitions build on earlier honours received this year, when two other Heirs Holdings’ portfolio companies, Heirs Life Assurance and Heirs General Insurance (both members of Heirs Insurance Group), as well as Redtech, were named among the 2026 Financial Times’ Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies. These achievements underscore Heirs Holdings’ track record of creating value through a diversified portfolio of category-leading businesses.

About Heirs Holdings

Heirs Holdings is a leading pan-African investment company with a diversified portfolio spanning the power, energy, banking, insurance & financial services, technology, hospitality, real estate and healthcare sectors, operating in twenty-four countries worldwide.

Heirs Holdings is guided by Africapitalism, the economic philosophy developed by its Founder and Group Chair, Tony O Elumelu, which recognises the private sector as a catalyst for Africa’s economic and social development. Driven by this philosophy, Heirs Holdings invests for the long-term, bringing strategic capital, sector expertise, a track record of business success, and operational excellence to build enduring businesses.