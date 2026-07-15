REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

Enterprise Support Organizations Capacity Development for Improved Start-ups Service Delivery in Nigeria

Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme

Technology and Creative Sector

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Financing Agreement reference: 2000200005160

Project ID No.: P-NG-K00-009

Background

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) has received financing from the African Development Bank (AfDB), AgenceFrançaise de Développement (AFD) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) towards the implementation of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme. The objective of the iDICE Programme is to promote entrepreneurship, boost innovation, create jobs, enhance social development, and achieve economic transformation by fostering growth in the digital technology and creative ecosystem, building on brownfield investments and synergies with ongoing initiatives in Nigeria.

As part of implementation arrangements, the iDICE Programme Coordination Unit (PCU) within the Bank of Industry (BOI) – the Executing Agency for the Programme appointed by the FGN – is seeking to engage the services of a Consultant for Enterprise Support Organizations Capacity Development for Improved Start-ups Service Delivery in Nigeria.

Objective

The main objective of this assignment is to strengthen capacity of ESOs to deliver quality services to technology start-ups in Nigeria, with the following goals:

• Carry out a diagnostic assessment to Identify key weaknesses and ascertain gaps in services offered in enterprise support structures within the tech sector in Nigeria.

• Select promising ESOs for placement in the training program through a review process considering the following factors: (i) Unique competencies, (ii) Prior track records, (iii) Operational Capabilities, (iv) Client Testimonials (if any), and finally (v) Management Team and Vision

• Design and implement capacity building of the selected ESOs. The program must include: (i) Training Sessions and Workshops, (ii) Direct one on one Needs Analysis sessions for each ESO, (iv) Monitoring and Evaluation programs

• Develop and Coordinate a Test-Phase period in which beneficiary ESOs implement start-up service for their sectorthrough business development, mentorship, workspace services etc.

• Plan, Direct, and Organize the implementation of the ESO start-up service delivery Program.

• Prepare a plan outlining measures to mitigate potential environmental and social impact, including social safeguards, monitoring and reporting requirements

Scope of Work

The scope of work for this assignment includes, but is not limited to:

A. Needs Assessment and ESO selection

1. Conduct a comprehensive sectoral review uncovering key weaknesses in the support structures as well as service gaps in offerings by existing ESOs within the Tech sector.

2. Isolate specific service areas (e.g., funding, mentorship, capacity building) that ESOs can strengthen in tech-based enterprises.

3. ESO Review and Selection:

i. Invite ESOs to submit proposals demonstrating their unique competencies, track records, operational capacity, and vision.

ii. Evaluate applications against predefined criteria, including testimonials, team strength, and unique competencies and service offerings.

iii. Finalize the selection of a minimum of 40 ESOs for the training program using the selection criteria set in table below:

Selection criteria for ESO selection:

Criteria Description Sector Focus Evaluates the alignment of the ESO’s offerings and key sector focus to the programme’s objectives Sector Experience Evaluates the adequacy of the ESOs vizindustry presence and reputation, number of years operational in sector and number of executed projects (portfolio) Sector Performance and Portfolio Evaluates the reputation and performance of organization in relation to industry benchmarks Team composition Evaluates the organizational structures and team composition of the organization for adequacy viz: – Technical competencies – Experience Potential Impact Evaluate ESOs current/potential impact for adequacy viz: – Tech start-ups and tech-enabled businesses being supported – Potential of ESOs to make significant impact to start-ups entrepreneurs, etc.

B. ESO Training Programme Outlining, Design, and Development

1. Create a modular training curriculum focused on governance, financial sustainability, sector-specific expertise, and innovation.

2. Develop interactive training methods, such as workshops, case studies, and peer learning.

3. Define the sequence and duration of capacity-building sessions, needs analysis, test phases, and evaluations.

4. Establish monitoring and evaluation (M&E) frameworks to track ESO progress and program impact.

5. Develop a system for spot checks and independent quality assurance to validate reported results.

C. Develop the capacity of selected ESOs and address their specific needs

1. Hold Capacity Building Workshops training for a minimum of 40 ESOs on governance, financial models,program innovation and start-up service delivery support.

2. Provide sector and sub-sector specific insights tailored to creative industries (e.g., intellectual property, digital marketing).

3. One-on-One Needs Analysis: Conduct individual sessions with ESOs to develop organization specific, curated development plans.

D. Test-Phase

1. ESOs will implement their start-up service support program by testing real-world applicability.

2. Integrate Beneficiary ESOs into a comprehensive framework outlining services to be delivered, including but not limited to:

Business Development Services (BDS): Business planning, financial management, legal/regulatory compliance, marketing strategies, product development, and market linkages.

Mentorship Services: One-on-one mentorship, group coaching, and specialised support for female-led start-ups.

Workspace Services: Access to co-working spaces, meeting rooms, internet connectivity, and shared infrastructure.

3. Implement a voucher-based intervention to enable affordable and structured access to BDS and workspaces.(Eligibility criteria, voucher value, redemption process).

4. Beneficiary ESOs to support a minimum of 10 start-ups, ensuring 40% female-led representation within the region. Of the 10 Start-ups, a minimum of 5% start-ups shall be start-ups from vulnerable and marginalized groups “such as At Risk Youth, PWDS, DisplacedPersons, Youth Not in Employment, Education or Training (NEET Youths)”.

5. Define application processes, selection criteria and on boarding of selected start-ups.

6. Prepare guidelines for delivery of support, including mentorship, workspace access, and voucher intervention.

7. Integrate Enterprise Support Organizations (ESOs) and tech partner services into the framework, detailing roles, onboarding requirements, and contractual arrangements.

8. Develop an Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) to address potential environmental and social risks, including safeguards and reporting requirements.

E. Monitoring and Evaluation

1. Track​performance​against KPIs and collectfeedback from stakeholders.

2. Provide periodic support and refine interventions based on observed outcomes.

3. Establish robust monitoring frameworks to track BDS delivery, measure impact on start-up growth, and document outcomes.

Note that selection of beneficiaries and workshop events should spread across the Country, as much as feasible.

Minimum Qualification and Experience

The consultant/team should have the following qualifications:

a) Proven expertise in Incubator and Accelerator programs.

b) Experience with capacity building and training programs, particularly in job creation or workforce development contexts.

c) Proof of the availability of experienced technical and operational staff with requisite certifications.

d) Familiarity with Nigeria’s creative and cultural industries.

e) Strong understanding of logistical planning, ​operational management, data collection, skill development, and processes.

f) Demonstrated ability to integrate M&E systems into broader program frameworks.

Legal & Compliance Requirements

The following requirements are applicable to companies/firms that are submitting EOI either as a single firm or a consortium of firms from Nigeria. For a consortium of firms or single firms domiciled in Nigeria, the lead firm MUST provide the following documents:

1. Evidence of legal registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in line with the requisite CAMA Act. 2020, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

2. Submission of Memorandum and Articles from CAC07 (i.e. Particulars of Board of Directors) and Form CAC02 (i.e. Particulars of Shareholders).

3. Affidavit indicating that all documents submitted are genuine and verifiable.

Financial and Tax Requirements

1. Confirmation of financial capacity of the company (3 years audited statement of accounts and financial summary).

2. Evidence of VAT Registration and Company Tax Clearance Certificates for the last 3 years.

Firms that are registered outside Nigeria shall submit relevant legal and compliance documents as applicable to their countries of jurisdiction.

Submission of EOIs

Expressions of Interest should be structured as follows:

a) Details / organizational profile of the firm or consortium detailing the firm’s strengths, expertise and any relevant information (max. 3 pages)

b) Experience in similar assignments (max. 7 pages)

c) CVs of key staff members (max. 7 pages)

d) Any additional document(s) or information the firm believes is relevant

EOI submissions should not exceed 25 pages, excluding documents to be submitted as detailed under the Legal & Compliance and Financial & Tax Requirements above.

The eligibility criteria, the establishment of a shortlist and the selection procedure shall be in accordance with the African Development Bank’s “Procurement Policy for Bank Group Funded Operations” October 2015, which is available on the AFDB’s website.

Please note that interest expressed by an organization does not imply any obligation on the part of the Bank to include it in the shortlist.

A Consultant will be selected in accordance with the Quality and Cost Base Selection (QCBS) method set out in the Procurement Policy and the procurement plan for the iDICE Programme.

Further information can be obtained at the address below during office hours, i.e. from 8 AM to 5 PM on working days.

Deadline for Submission of EOIs

Expressions of interest MUST be delivered in hard and soft (in a USB flash drive) copies to the address below no later than 29th July, 2026 at 3:00pm (WAT) and specifically mention “EXPRESSION OF INTEREST: DEVELOPMENT OF AN ENTERPRISE SUPPORT ORGANIZATION TRAINING PROGRAMME FOR TECHNOLOGY HUBS IN NIGERIAINVESTMENT IN DIGITAL AND CREATIVE ENTERPRISES (IDICE) PROGRAMME.”

For the Terms of Reference (TOR) for this Expression of Interest, please visit website

Attn.

The iDICE Programme Coordination Unit

Bank of Industry

Tower 1, 9th Floor

FCT – Abuja

E-mail: [email protected] (for enquiries only)

Tel: 0700 225 5264 (0700 CALL BOI)