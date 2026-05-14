Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the appointment of Bashir Abdullahi Gusau as Director-General of the Zamfara State Roads Fund.

Announcing the appointment, the Secretary to the State Government Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada disclosed that the development followed passage of the law establishing the State Roads Fund.

The fund is one of the requirements under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) in Nigeria. RAAMP is a World Bank-supported initiative designed to secure, manage, and disburse financing for the upgrade and maintenance of rural roads, with the aim of improving agricultural logistics across rural communities.

Bashir Abdullahi is a seasoned public sector finance officer and administrator with over 30 years of experience in financial management, accountability, and strategic leadership in the Zamfara State civil service.

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During his career, he held several key positions, including State Cashier, Central Account Officer, Head of Internal Control, and Director of Salary in the State Ministry of Finance. He retired in December 2025 as Director of Finance and Accounts in the Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

Mr Abdullahi holds a Master of Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and is a member of several professional bodies. Among others, he is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Leadership Manpower and Management Development, African Institute of Strategic Managers, and Institute of Professional Managers and Administrators of Nigeria.

Governor Lawal expects the appointee to work with utmost integrity and apply his expertise in managing the fund to drive the development of Zamfara state in line with the rescue agenda of the administration.