The Chairman, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Bolaji Balogun, has attributed operational resilience as a major driver responsible for the growth of the company in the 2025 financial year.

This follows the shareholders’ approval of dividends at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Muson Centre, Lagos, on Friday, 8 May 2026.

During the AGM, Mr Balogun revealed that each shareholder will receive a final dividend of N3.25k per share, in addition to the interim dividend of N50k per share received earlier this year. Consequently, the total dividend payout per share for the 2025 financial year amounts to N3.75k.

Financial results indicate that the company achieved a turnover of N214.30 billion for the financial year, a significant increase from N149.52 billion reported in the same period for 2024. Profit for the year also grew over twofold, reaching N32.20 billion, up from N15.14 billion in 2024.

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He noted that the results were driven by capacity-expansion investments across categories, in line with its long-term goal. He described the dividend payment as a reflection of the company’s progressive policy of rewarding shareholders, while committing to a long-term strategy of continued investment in growth and the resources that support it.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Unilever Nigeria PLC, Tobi Adeniyi, described the company’s remarkable performance as a habit built on the daily execution of its operations, by leveraging its power brands to ensure differentiation in the marketplace.

“This performance was driven by a strategic focus on high-growth categories and power brands, supported by sharper choices, simplified ways of working, and a stronger innovation pipeline,” he added.

In his remarks, the Finance Director, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Ibrahim Sodipe, stated that the company’s performance over the past five years has been consistent, leading to volume growth and driven by innovation and operational efficiency, resulting in improved shareholder returns.

A shareholder who spoke at the meeting, Kolawole Durojaiye, lauded the entire management team for the discipline it has demonstrated in running its operations, which has led to improved revenue, profitability, and increased dividend payments.