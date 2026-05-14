Days after veteran broadcaster and show host Frank Edoho reacted to reports that singer Chike had an affair with his former wife, Sandra Onyenucheya, the latter has blown hot on social media, detailing her account of their marriage.

On Tuesday, the former host of the popular game show ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ announced to his fans that he has been separated for the past two years.

In a series of posts, the renowned broadcaster said that he has lived through the divorce privately for almost two years and has since made peace with it emotionally.

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“I am well. Focused. At peace, and deeply grateful for the love, respect, and support so many of you continue to show me. Thank you kindly,” he added.

He further stated that he has no intention of being in a committed relationship again.

Clapback

Despite being silent about the romance saga, Ms Sandra has taken to her Instagram stories to share sordid details about her marriage to Frank.

In a clip which she titled ‘Surviving A Bitch Ass Nigga, Frank Edoho’, the interior designer said that choosing to remain silent may send mixed signals to the narrative being peddled, making everyone believe that her estranged husband is a victim.

She accused him of having prolonged affairs that lasted years with several celebrities.

See screenshots below

Marriages

Frank was previously married to TV personality Katherine Obiang, with whom he has three children.

In 2010, the marriage ended after seven years, with Katherine citing domestic violence.

In 2013, Frank married Sandra in a traditional ceremony while Sandra was pregnant with their son. They welcomed their first child in 2014 and a second child in 2016.

One year later, the couple had a low-key white wedding attended by close family and friends.