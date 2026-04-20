The groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Federal Housing Authority Housing Estate in Umuahia, Abia State, takes place this Tuesday, 21 April.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Project Site, Umuahia North, along Ubani–Uzuakoli Road, by Daw⁠is School, according to a statement issued on Monday by the Abia State Commissioner for Information, Okey⁠ Kanu.

“This groundbreaking ceremony marks yet another bold stride in the collective commitment to delivering people-oriented projects that⁠ will have a lasting impact on the socio-economic well-being of Abians⁠,” Mr Kanu stated, while encouraging the public, especially the residents of Umuahia North and adjoining communities, to attend the event.

“This landmark project is⁠ designed to expand access to affordable housing, enhance urban development, and improve the overall living standards of residents, while strengthening sustainable community growth across the State,” he added.

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“The event will bring together distinguished⁠ dignitaries from the Federal Government, top officials of the Abia State Government, development partners, traditional rulers, community⁠ leaders, and members of the public to witness this historic milestone in the housing and infrastructure development agenda of the State.”