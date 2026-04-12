Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has said that no sector holds more value for the future of Jigawa State than education, describing it as the most reliable path and strongest investment to long-term development and stability.

The governor made this remark on Saturday while speaking at the 2nd combined Convocation Ceremony of Sule Lamido University, Kafin-Hausa SLUK), Jigawa State. The event took place at the university’s Convocation Arena.

The event brought together graduates from six academic sessions, covering 2018/2019 to 2024/2025, alongside the award of honorary doctorate degrees to some exceptional individuals.

According to Governor Namadi, the gathering was more than a routine academic event, describing it as yet another momentous achievement ever recorded in the evolution of this university since its establishment just over a decade ago. He emphasised:

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“Education remains our most sustainable investment, and for any entity, there is no greater asset than its Human Resources.

“By all means, today’s occasion is very auspicious and dear to all of us, as we celebrate the graduation of six cohorts of first-degree graduates from 2018/2019 to 2024/2025 academic sessions and the award of honorary doctorate degrees to some deserving personalities. I most warmly rejoice with the members of the university community on this yet another historic and memorable occasion.”

He took time to acknowledge those who laid the foundation of the university and those who have sustained it over the years, noting that the progress recorded today is the result of steady effort, not chance.

Turning to policy, Governor Namadi restated his administration’s position that education must stay at the centre of governance, stating that allocations to the sector have consistently ranged between 26 and 30 percent of the state budget in recent years, with visible results across schools and tertiary institutions.

“This has translated into significant improvements in infrastructure, teaching and learning outcomes, and organisational environment, as well as pupils’ and students’ 5 enrolments with appreciable reduction in the number of out-of-school children in the state.

“It is also worthy of note that in an effort to improve technical and vocational education & training in the state, we have transformed eight senior secondary schools across the state into real centers of excellence with all the requisite teaching equipment and instructional materials.”

“To support the TVET Program beyond secondary levels, we have also begun the transformation and improvement of our College of Remedial and Advanced Studies based in Babura so it could absorb students from the Centres of Excellence for higher certificates in line with the National TVET Curriculum.”

The governor also spoke on efforts to widen access to higher education, as he confirmed that the state has taken over a private university in Majia, Taura Local Government Area, with plans underway to reshape it into a specialised institution focused on medical and allied health sciences under a public-private arrangement.

“Having completed all the necessary accreditation and formalities with the National Universities Commission, a bill is now before the state legislature seeking to transform the institution into a specialised university for medical and allied health sciences. It is also our intention to operate the university based on a public-private partnership.”

At Sule Lamido University itself, he outlined a number of projects currently in motion, which include a Faculty of Medicine, new student hostels, staff residences, a sabbatical lodge, a wetland research centre and a new convocation arena.

“Staying true to our commitment, not only have we resumed and completed these projects, but we have also embarked on fresh initiatives. We aspire to elevate SLUK to the status of a world-class institution, highly ranked both within Nigeria and internationally, In Shaa Allah,” the governor remarked.

Beyond physical infrastructure, the governor pointed to ongoing investments in utilities, staff development, and institutional reforms aimed at improving the overall learning environment.

He also drew attention to the establishment of the Wetland Research Centre, describing it as part of a broader response to environmental challenges in the state.

“The centre is expected to conduct scientific research, provide data for policy formulation, educate the public, and develop strategies for wetland restoration, carbon sequestration, and mitigating climate change,” he explained.

Addressing the graduating students directly, Governor Namadi reminded them of the journey they have completed, urging them to carry forward the values of integrity and dedication to service in all their life endeavours.

He assured continued government support for tertiary institutions across the state, with emphasis on partnerships, research, and innovation that can translate into real opportunities for young people and sustained development for Jigawa State.

A total of 4,109 Bachelor’s degrees were awarded at the ceremony, which also witnessed the installation of the new and second Chancellor of the university, Alhaji Umar Faruk II, the Emir of Katagum.

The three eminent personalities who were conferred with honorary degrees are: the newly appointed Chancellor, His Royal Highness the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Faruk II, OON; Mr. Hamdi El-Sayyid Abdou, Country Director of Qatar Charity Nigeria Office; and Mr. Hisham Mohammed Abdussalam, Executive Director of the World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY) Office in Nigeria.

The governor congratulated the graduating students, honorary award recipients, and the university community on the successful convocation.