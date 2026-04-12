Some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State have rallied behind a former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Murtala Garo, as their preferred candidate to fill the vacant deputy governorship position, signalling a push for consensus within the party.

The endorsement followed a late-night strategy meeting on Saturday, where party leaders said Mr Garo secured overwhelming support from attendees, particularly from the influential “old bloc” within the party.

The vacancy arose after the resignation of former Deputy Governor Abdussalam Gwarzo, who stepped down amid political realignments and reported differences within the state’s power structure, necessitating a replacement through consultations among key stakeholders.

Leading the call for Mr Garo’s emergence, a former House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, urged the state governor, Abba Yusuf, to consider him for the role, describing him as experienced and dependable.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“Garo is the most suitable candidate. He has remained consistent, patient and loyal. This is the kind of support the governor needs at a critical time,” Mr Doguwa said.

Although stakeholders initially presented three nominees, Messrs Garo, Rabiu Bichi, and Kabiru Rurum, deliberations at the meeting reportedly tilted strongly in Mr Garo’s favour, who is said to have secured about 90 per cent of the support from those present.

Among prominent figures said to have endorsed his candidacy are former Kano State Governor and ex-APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje; former Deputy Governor and ex-Minister of State for Housing, Abdullahi Gwarzo; a member of the House of Representatives, Abubakar Bichi; Kano South Senator Kawu Sumaila; Minister of State for the FCT, Mariya Bunkure; former Kano South Senator Garba Lado; APC chieftain A.A. Zaura; and a former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hamisu Chidari, among others.

READ ALSO: Former Kano federal lawmaker dumps APC for ADC

Those present attributed Mr Garo’s growing support to his political trajectory, which spans roles as PDP organising secretary in 2007, special adviser during the Rabiu Kwankwaso administration, chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), and a two-term commissioner.

He was also the APC deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 election.

They stressed that, with no current executive office, Mr Garo could assume the position without complications, while also helping to strengthen party cohesion in the state.

His possible emergence, they added, could stabilise the political landscape in Kano and reinforce unity within the APC at a critical time