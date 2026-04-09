In a show of appreciation for the support given to his administration, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday distributed 40 brand-new SUV vehicles to traditional rulers to enhance their mobility.

Governor Abiodun described traditional rulers as custodians of culture and tradition, as well as a vital bridge between the government and the people. He noted that, beyond enhancing their comfort, the vehicles would aid their movement across their domains to ensure peace and stability.

He commended the monarchs for their role in sustaining the peaceful atmosphere that has enabled his administration’s “Building Our Future Together” agenda to thrive, while assuring them of continued inclusion in governance.

The governor also used the occasion to call on traditional rulers across the state to create a conducive, investor-friendly environment in their domains, warning that hostility toward investors could undermine Ogun State’s economic growth.

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Abiodun made the appeal while presenting the vehicles during the statutory meeting of the Ogun State Council of Obas held at the Oba’s Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Expressing concern over reports of uncooperative attitudes by some communities—particularly in Yewa South, Ipokia, and Ijebu North—he condemned what he described as hostility toward investors willing to commit billions of dollars to the state’s economy.

He stressed that such investments are critical to job creation, infrastructure development, and overall socio-economic advancement, noting that communities must take ownership of development initiatives rather than frustrate them.

“We have received disturbing reports about the conduct of some communities during recent investor engagements. This is unacceptable,” the governor said.

“These investors are bringing in significant capital that will transform our economy, create jobs for our people, and improve livelihoods. They must be welcomed and supported.”

Governor Abiodun urged traditional rulers to take responsibility for ensuring peace and cooperation within their domains, emphasizing their critical role in facilitating development.

“Kabiyesis, I urge you to work closely with your people to create an enabling environment for investors. Development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of hostility and distrust. We must position Ogun State as a preferred investment destination,” he said.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting investments, warning that actions capable of discouraging investors would not be tolerated.

Beyond investment concerns, he called for heightened vigilance among residents and traditional institutions in light of rising insecurity in parts of the country, urging prompt reporting of suspicious activities to security agencies.

While acknowledging ongoing efforts by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address security challenges nationwide, Mr Abiodun stressed that local vigilance remains essential to sustaining the state’s relative peace.

He also cautioned traditional rulers against indiscriminate land allocation and involvement in land-related disputes, describing land as a critical economic asset that must be managed with integrity.

“Our land is our oil. It must not be allocated carelessly. We must ensure that land matters are handled transparently and responsibly to attract and retain genuine investors,” he added.

The governor further warned landlords against renting properties to individuals involved in criminal activities, stating that any building found to be used for unlawful purposes would be demolished.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hazmat, said the meeting—its first in 2026—was convened to address key issues of security and development while strengthening collaboration between the government and traditional institutions.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Council and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, commended the governor’s developmental strides and reiterated the council’s support for policies aimed at economic growth and stability.

A highlight of the meeting was the presentation of the 40 SUVs to traditional rulers to enhance their administrative and community engagement roles.