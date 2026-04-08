The Ogun State Executive Council has approved the renaming of the Sagamu–Iperu–Sapade Expressway as the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Expressway, in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The decision followed an earlier announcement to rename the Artery Bypass during the commissioning of the Gateway International Airport and other landmark projects last Saturday.

In a related development, the former Aviation Village in Iperu has been named after the late Oba Adeleke Idowu Basibo, in recognition of his contributions to the community.

The Council also approved the procurement of 50 electricity transformers to improve power supply across the state under the Light Up Ogun Project.

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Additionally, the Council approved the purchase of 20 Suzuki Grand Vitara and 12 Toyota Fortuner vehicles to support the administrative operations of public officials.

Further decisions include traditional leadership appointments and recognitions across various communities. The Council approved the declaration of the Olu of Odeda stool in Odeda Local Government Area.

It also ratified the appointment of Prince Adeyemi Ibikunle Opeaye as the Oludotun of Idotun in Ikenne Local Government Area, Chief Yaya Oriyomi as the Olu of Mowe, and Bashorun Peter Oluwole Ogunbayo as the Odemo of Ishara.

The approvals reflect the state government’s continued focus on infrastructure development, strengthened local governance, and community leadership.