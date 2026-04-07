The Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin has congratulated Governor Umar Namadi on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary. The speaker extended the felicitations on behalf of the entire members of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, the State Assembly Service Commission, and the staff of the State Assembly.

He said in the tributes: “I am profoundly honoured to extend our warmest felicitations to you on the auspicious occasion of your 63rd birthday.

“Reaching this significant milestone is not only a testament to God’s grace upon your life but also a moment of celebration for all of us who witness your tireless dedication to the service of our dear state. Your journey thus far has been one of integrity, and your leadership continues to be a source of inspiration for many.

“Under your visionary leadership, Jigawa State has witnessed a remarkable era of stability and progress. Your 12-point agenda is not just a policy document but a living promise that is being fulfilled through various developmental projects across our constituencies.

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“As you mark your 65th year, we celebrate your wisdom, your calm demeanour in the face of challenges, and your unwavering commitment to the Greater Jigawa project, which seeks to uplift the vulnerable and empower the youth.

“I must particularly highlight the exemplary and cordial relationship that exists between the Executive and the Legislative arms of our government. This harmony is not a product of chance, but a result of your deep respect for the independence of the legislature and your belief in the principles of checks and balances.

“Because of this mutual respect, we have been able to pass critical, people-oriented legislation and budgets with the efficiency required to drive our state forward, ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach the grassroots.

“Your pragmatic approach to governance has fostered a political environment characterised by peace, collaboration, and synergy. Rather than the friction that often defines executive-legislative relations elsewhere, in Jigawa, we have found a partner in you.

“You have consistently treated the House of Assembly as a co-traveller on the path to state-building, which has allowed us to focus our collective energy on solving the problems of our constituents rather than on political bickering.

“As you step into this new year of your life, it is our collective prayer that the Almighty Allah continues to grant you abundant health, divine wisdom, and the fortitude to lead Jigawa State to even greater heights. May your days be long and filled with the joy of seeing the seeds of prosperity you have sown blossom for the benefit of all our citizens.”

Governor Namadi, a chartered accountant, was born on 7 April 1963 in Kafin-Hausa town, Jigawa State