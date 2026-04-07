The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the arrest of the owner of a building that collapsed on Good Friday, 3 April, in the Jikwoyi area of the FCT, and directed the seizure of the land.

Addressing journalists during an on-the-spot assessment of the wreckage on Tuesday, the Minister disclosed that the owner was already in the advanced stages of building a two-storey hotel without a building plan approval, even as officials of the Development Control had issued stop-work notices, which were ignored.

“Despite the lack of formal approval, the company proceeded with construction, leading to the eventual structural failure. There was no approval for the construction of this building. Development Control had issued stop-work notices, but the company ignored the notices and continued regardless,” he stated.

Mr Wike, who frowned at the blatant disregard for compliance with laws in the country, said, “We are trying to make sure that for anybody that doesn’t have approval, we are going to bring the building down. For me, thank God no life was lost, but the owner will be arrested and prosecuted.”

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The Minister said the local community would be consulted to determine a suitable public-purpose project to be built on the reclaimed land.

He stressed the need for strict compliance with building regulations, adding that obtaining approval allows the relevant authority to monitor construction standards and ensure the use of standard materials.

The Minister directed relevant agencies to strengthen enforcement measures, including the demolition of structures built without approval, in the event of future incidents.

“I have always said this, go to the Development Control to get approval, let them know what you are building, the quality of materials, and they will supervise it from one stage to another… Anywhere you see a building going on without approval, report to the government and we shall prosecute those who refuse to get approvals,” the Minister said.

Mr Wike, according to a statement by Rabi Musa Umar, the deputy director for press affairs at the minister’s office, reiterated the administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging developers to adhere strictly to the laid-down procedures to avoid sanctions.