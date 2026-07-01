Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the appointment of Ibrahim Sani as his Special Assistant on sign language interpretation.

Announcing the approval, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada said the move is part of the administration’s commitment to inclusive governance.

The appointment is intended to bridge communication gaps and enhance effective engagement between the government and persons with hearing impairment in all government activities.

The development also aligns with provisions of the State’s Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Prohibition Law.

Mr Ibrahim Sani is a certified sign language interpreter and trained special education teacher with over a decade of experience in teaching and disability inclusion advocacy.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He served at the School for Special Education, Gusau, from 2015 to 2023, where he held the position of Vice Principal Academics.

Mr. Sani holds a B Sc Education in Special Education and Rehabilitation Science from the University of Jos, and an NCE in Special Education/English from the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo.

He was Chairman of the Association of Sign Language Interpreters of Nigeria, ASLIN, Zamfara State Chapter, from 2018 to 2025, and currently serves as the Northwest Zonal Coordinator of ASLIN.

Mr Nakwada said that Governor Lawal anticipates that the appointee will bring his wealth of experience to bear in advancing inclusivity and ensuring that Persons with Hearing Impairment have full access to information about government programmes.