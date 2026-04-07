For Wilfred Ndidi, Sunday’s Istanbul derby was already defined by controversy and late drama. Now, it carries an added consequence, one that could disrupt both momentum and availability at a crucial stage of the season.

Beşiktaş have officially confirmed that the Super Eagles midfielder sustained a hamstring injury following their 1-0 defeat to Fenerbahçe SK.

Injury confirmed after late withdrawal

Ndidi’s night ended in frustration before the final whistle.

The Nigerian midfielder was forced off in the 85th minute after experiencing discomfort in his hamstring; a moment that raised immediate concern given his importance to the team’s structure.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Subsequent medical examinations provided clarity.

An MRI scan conducted at Acıbadem Altunizade Hospital revealed a strain in the biceps femoris muscle, accompanied by internal bleeding, confirming the extent of the setback.

In an official club statement, Beşiktaş detailed the diagnosis and next steps:

“Our football player Wilfred Ndidi, who was unable to continue playing in the 85th minute of our A Team’s Trendyol Super League match against Fenerbahçe due to pain in his hamstring, underwent an MRI at Acıbadem Altunizade Hospital, which revealed a strain and bleeding in his hamstring muscle (biceps femoris).

“Wilfred Ndidi’s treatment has been started by our medical team.”

Treatment has now commenced, with timelines for recovery yet to be disclosed.

Link to post on X

A derby already defined by controversy

The injury adds to what was already a difficult night for Beşiktaş.

The game appeared destined for a draw until deep into stoppage time, when a controversial penalty was awarded to Fenerbahçe. Kerem Aktürkoğlu converted from the spot, sealing a 1-0 victory in the 101st minute.

For Ndidi, the frustration was compounded by disciplinary consequences.

Booked in the 52nd minute, he picked up his fourth yellow card of the season, automatically ruling him out of Beşiktaş’s next fixture against Antalyaspor, regardless of his injury status.

That caution followed previous bookings against Eyüpspor, Kocaelispor, and Kasımpaşa.

A key figure facing a pause

Since arriving from Leicester City last summer, Ndidi has quickly established himself as a central figure in Beşiktaş’s setup.

Across 26 appearances in the Süper Lig, UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers, and the Turkish Cup, he has contributed two goals while anchoring the midfield with his trademark defensive discipline and positional awareness.

His absence, whether short or extended, will be felt.

At a stage of the season where consistency is critical, Beşiktaş must now navigate both a suspension and a potential injury layoff for one of their most reliable performers.

For Ndidi, the focus shifts to recovery.

For Beşiktaş, the challenge is immediate: adapt, respond, and maintain balance without one of their midfield pillars.