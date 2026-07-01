The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has been commended for his continued investment in infrastructure, academic development and institutional support to the Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), Gadau, in the State.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Fatimah Tahir, who made the commendation said that the governor’s commitment has created an enabling environment for the university’s steady growth and academic expansion.

Professor Tahir spoke following the National Universities Commission’s (NUC) approval of 12 new academic programmes for the university. According to her, the sustained support by Governor Mohammed who is the Visitor to the university, has been critical to the mileage attained so far by the tertiary institution.

The professor of microbiology further attributed the approval of the new academic programmes to the institution’s commitment to quality education. She said that the development affirmed the university’s adherence to the regulatory standards of the NUC and its determination to expand quality higher education.

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The Vice-Chancellor also praised the Governing Council, Senate, management, academic and non-academic staff for their dedication during the NUC resource assessment exercise that paved the way for the approval.

She assured existing and incoming students as well as other stakeholders that the university would provide the necessary human and material resources to ensure effective implementation of the new programmes with effect from the 2026/2027 academic year.