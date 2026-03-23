The State Commissioner for Information, Ahmed Maiyaki, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna to mark the 2026 World Water Day.

According to him, the reforms underscore the government’s commitment to sustainable development and improved living standards for residents across the state.

He said the administration’s intervention in the sector is both strategic and comprehensive, aimed not only at restoring damaged infrastructure but also at building a resilient, efficient, and people-focused water system that ensures access to safe water.

Mr Maiyaki noted that about 1.5 million residents have benefited from improved water, sanitation, and hygiene services under the Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) programme.

He added that the reforms have contributed to better public health outcomes while also supporting economic activities across the state.

The commissioner recalled that the government declared a state of emergency in the water sector in 2023 to accelerate reforms and rehabilitate critical infrastructure. He listed key achievements to include the settlement of N900 million in salary arrears owed to staff of the Kaduna State Water Corporation.

In addition, the government procured 1,300 metric tonnes of water treatment chemicals valued at N1.5 billion, with an additional 3,500 metric tonnes currently being sourced.

Mr Maiyaki further said major water facilities in Kaduna, Zaria, Kafanchan, Kwoi, Manchok, and Kagoro have been rehabilitated under the SURWASH programme. He revealed that water production capacity has increased from 450 million litres per day in 2023 to 530.66 million litres per day in 2025.

The government has also committed over N16 billion to fully rehabilitate six major water treatment plants, alongside expanding pipeline networks, constructing new reservoirs and installing critical equipment to stabilise supply.

He added that reforms in sector governance include the introduction of automated billing systems and the recovery of N5.74 billion in counterpart funding for the Zaria Water Project.

Mr Maiyaki said the review of the state’s water law is ongoing as part of efforts to strengthen the sector. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustaining the reforms and ensuring equitable access to clean and safe water for all residents.