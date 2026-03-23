The Super Eagles officially unveiled their 2026 jersey on Monday, releasing promotional images across the team’s media channels to mark the announcement.

The two variant pictures shared quickly gained traction online, drawing attention from fans eager to see the latest design associated with Nigeria’s senior national team.

The unveiling comes ahead of the Super Eagles’ participation in a four-nation invitational tournament in Antalya, Turkey.

Nigeria will face Iran on 27 March before taking on Jordan on 31 March with the matches expected to form part of the team’s rebuilding efforts following their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The newly released jersey blends different shades of green with modern patterns, reflecting Nigeria’s traditional football identity while incorporating contemporary design elements aimed at a global audience.

However, beyond the initial excitement generated by the official photos, reactions from fans have been largely mixed — a sharp contrast to the widespread frenzy that accompanied the unveiling of Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup kit.

Ahead of the tournament in Russia, the Super Eagles’ jersey became a global sensation. The bold zig-zag design sold out almost instantly, attracted massive pre-orders and saw fans queue outside stores in major cities like London.

It was widely regarded as one of the most successful football kit launches ever, elevating Nigeria’s image at the intersection of sport and fashion.

Since then, subsequent jersey unveilings have struggled to recreate that level of buzz, a trend many observers link to the team’s inconsistent performances and recent disappointments.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), reactions to the 2026 jersey reflected a divided fan base. While some supporters praised the clean and simple design, others described it as underwhelming, especially when compared to the 2018 edition.

“It looks okay, but it doesn’t hit like 2018,” one user wrote. Another commented, “We need results, not just new jerseys,” capturing a growing sentiment among fans.

Nigeria’s failure to qualify for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups has significantly affected enthusiasm around the national team, with many supporters now placing greater emphasis on performances rather than aesthetics.

Still, there were voices of support. Some fans argued that expectations remain unusually high because of the lasting impact of the 2018 kit, noting that any new design would inevitably face tough comparisons.

“There’s nothing wrong with it,” another user said. “2018 just set the bar too high.”

Analysts say the mixed reaction underscores how closely fan engagement is tied to the fortunes of the team. With the Super Eagles currently in a rebuilding phase, attention is increasingly shifting towards on-field results.