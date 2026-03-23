Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable building solutions and manufacturer of a wide range of cement, readymix, mortar and plaster of paris brands, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing gender inclusion and sustainable development as it commemorated International Women’s Day 2026 with a purpose-driven event themed “The Give to Gain Blueprint: Investing in Women to Build Sustainable Impact.”

Held at The Hall Events Centre, the event convened female professionals, industry leaders, and internal stakeholders for meaningful dialogue on economic inclusion, workplace equity, and the transformative role of women in driving sustainable progress across industries and communities.

The gathering featured insightful conversations and a panel discussion that explored practical frameworks for strengthening systems that enable women to thrive, lead, and contribute meaningfully to organisational growth and national development.

Speaking at the event, the Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development Director of Lafarge Africa Plc, Viola Graham-Douglas, emphasised that investing in women is both a social responsibility and a strategic business priority.

“Investing in women is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic business decision,” she said. “When organisations create an enabling environment where women can contribute meaningfully, it drives innovation, strengthens operational excellence, and enhances long-term corporate resilience.”

Delivering the keynote address, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, reflected on her journey from engineering into public leadership, highlighting how her technical background continues to shape her approach to governance, problem-solving, and infrastructure development.

In a fireside-style conversation, she also shared insights from pivotal moments of challenge and growth in her career, encouraging women to view setbacks as opportunities for learning and resilience. Speaking on the realities of balancing professional ambition with family life and personal development, she emphasised the importance of balancing professional and personal responsibilities, noting that priorities often shift with the moment.

She encouraged women to approach both with clarity and intentionality, making thoughtful choices that support both career growth and personal fulfillment.

Speaking earlier at the event, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, noted that the company’s celebration of International Women’s Day reflects its deep commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable future.

“At Lafarge Africa, celebrating International Women’s Day is a deeply ingrained part of our culture, reflecting our commitment to building a more equitable future for women in Nigeria. This year’s theme underscores our shift beyond celebration to purposeful action,” he said.

He highlighted several initiatives championed by the company, including the Green Women’s Network, Female Tilers and Block Laying Training Programme, and the Women on Wheels Programme, all designed to expand economic opportunities for women and promote inclusive participation within the construction and building materials sector.

Alade-Akinyemi also emphasised the need for deliberate investment in women, noting that when organisations create opportunities for women to lead and thrive, it drives stronger leadership, innovation, and sustainable progress.

“By moving beyond rhetoric to tangible action through mentorship, wellness initiatives, and career development, we can create meaningful opportunities that empower women and leave a lasting legacy,” he added.

The event also featured a panel discussion moderated by the Head of Human Resources, Commercial, Lafarge Africa Plc, Ronke Akpata, with distinguished panelists including Independent Non-Executive Director, Lafarge Africa Plc, Oyinkan Adewale; Executive Secretary, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Feyisayo Alayande; Nigerian actress, Shaffy Bello; Founder, Smart Stewards Financial Advisory Limited, Sola Adesakin and Organisation and Human Resources Director, Lafarge Africa Plc, Gbemiga Owolabi, sharing insights on building inclusive workplaces and strengthening pathways for women’s leadership and economic participation.

Through its International Women’s Day 2026 celebration, Lafarge Africa once again demonstrated its commitment to creating sustainable value by empowering women to build, grow, and lead. The company continues to champion initiatives that advance gender inclusion and drive lasting impact for businesses, industries, and society at large.