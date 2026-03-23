Police in Enugu State have detained 24-year-old Desmond Ugwu over the alleged rape and attempted murder of a pregnant woman in Affa community, Udi Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Enugu by the police spokesman in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe.

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said the 30-year-old victim, whose name is being withheld, had on 14 March taken a short walk home from a neighbour’s house.

He said the familiar route was a quiet track road in Amokwo-Affa, in Udi.

“But what should have been a routine return turned into a terrifying ordeal.

“Unaware she was being followed, she was suddenly attacked from behind by the suspect, who was armed with a cutlass.

“He forced her to the ground, gripped her neck in a bid to strangle her, and covered her mouth to silence her cries.

“She was then dragged into an uncompleted building, where he threatened to kill her if she resisted before forcefully raping her.”

Mr Ndukwe said the victim reported the incident about 6:15 a.m. on 15 March, prompting swift police action.

He said operatives of the Affa Police Division promptly arrested and detained the suspect.

The spokesperson said the victim was immediately taken to the hospital for medical examination and treatment.

“The scene was processed, leading to recovery of exhibits, including the cutlass and clothing bearing suspected blood and seminal stains.

“The suspect has confessed, while the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mamman Giwa, has ordered a thorough investigation,” Mr Ndukwe said.

He added that the suspect would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.

The commissioner described the incident as “deeply disturbing and unacceptable”, reaffirming the command’s resolve to ensure justice.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements, noting community awareness could make the difference between safety and tragedy.

(NAN)