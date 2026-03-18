Kaduna State has been recognised as a pioneer in the area of land administration and has been chosen as one of the pilot states of the Nigeria Land Titling, Registration and Documentation Programme (NLTRDP).

The Deputy Governor of the state, Hadiza Balarabe, disclosed this when representatives of Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development as well as those from the World Bank paid her a courtesy visit at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Monday.

Mrs Balarabe commended Governor Uba Sani for upgrading the Kaduna Geographic Information Service(KADGIS), which enabled the Federal Government to select the state as one of the sub nationals that others will learn from.

The deputy governor noted that although the Kaduna State has made significant progress in digitalising its land administration processes, she however said that it needs additional support to accelerate ongoing reforms.

Mrs Balarabe also promised that the state will collaborate with the Federal Government and the World Bank to ensure the success of NLTRDP.

Speaking during the courtesy visit, the Director General of KADGIS, Bashir Garba Ibrahim, commended Governor Sani for opening up new revenue lines like Sectional Titling, which is only operational at the Federal Capital Territory and Lagos State at the moment.

Mr Ibrahim also listed Shop Registration and Farm Lease Programme as some of the revenue lines that Governor Uba Sani has introduced.

According to him, Kaduna State is regularising over 100 layouts that have not been documented, to enable people register their houses.

‘’So, with all these breakthrough, the World Bank also needs to intervene to help Kaduna State upgrade its system and make sure that all these activities are done seamlessly.

‘’We need an alternative Land Administration Software because the one we are currently using cannot accommodate the number of customers and activities that we want to embark upon

‘’We need also to create a feedback mechanism through the Land Administration Software, where people can access their bills online, instead of coming to KADGIS physically to collect them; they can easily download their bills and make payments and also download their receipts online,’’ he said.

Mr Ibrahim also said that KADGIS has opened a unit that handles federal land titles, for those who want to register them in the state, adding that this will stop the issue of multiple claims.

Earlier, the delegation, led by the Director of Lands and Urban Development, Mr Alabi Collins, said that the World Bank will support the proposed NLTRDP.

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‎According to him, the programme aims to reform Nigeria’s land governance and administration system by promoting efficient land titling and registration processes.

Mr Collins said that the the goal is to unlock the economic value of land assets for government, businesses and individuals through improved documentation and transparency.