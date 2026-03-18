Veteran Nigerian filmmaker and producer Wale Adenuga has responded to recent claims by comic actor Abiodun Richard Ayoyinka, popularly known for his role as Papa Ajasco, that he is currently facing financial hardship despite decades of fame.

Mr Ayoyinka, 65, made the revelation in an emotional interview with media personality Lucky Udu, during which he appealed to fans to continue supporting the once-popular sitcom, Papa Ajasco and Company. He said the programme had struggled to maintain its prominence in the era of social media and digital streaming.

The actor also lamented that despite the fame associated with the character, he has no personal car or house and earns relatively modest fees when new episodes are produced.

However, in a statement addressing the controversy, Mr Adenuga sought to clarify what he described as misinformation and emotional commentary that followed the interview.

“No irreconcilable difference”

Mr Adenuga said he had a cordial relationship with Mr Ayoyinka, describing him as a versatile actor who closely resembled the original cartoon character of Papa Ajasco.

“My first impression when I watched the Papa Ajasco video now trending on the internet, and local TV channels was: ‘Okay, so this guy has taken Papa Ajasco comedy into the public space,’” Mr Adenuga said.

“It is all well and good. I am happy for him, as his money-making strategy using social media has apparently worked for him.”

The producer added that Mr Ayoyinka had played the role successfully for many years and remained close to him.

“He is very close to me, and so far there has been no irreconcilable difference between us,” he said.

Cars and other support

Addressing claims of financial hardship, Mr Adenuga said the actor had benefited from several forms of support during his years working on the show.

According to him, Mr Ayoyinka previously received a car from the production company and had used several vehicles over the years, including a Mercedes-Benz.

“On the car issue, we once gave him a car and Pa James as well. He has also used not less than five cars, including a Mercedes-Benz, at different times,” he said.

Mr Adenuga added that, to the best of his knowledge, the actor also owns a house in Ogun State.

Trademark restrictions

The producer also clarified that the Papa Ajasco character is a registered trademark, explaining why the actor cannot use the identity independently for personal ventures.

“He cannot use the copyrighted brand name Papa Ajasco for personal ventures because it is our duty to protect the brand from inappropriate usage that could damage its reputation,” he said.

However, he stressed that Mr Ayoyinka had not been barred from accepting advertising jobs, provided official approval was obtained from Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP).

“As he himself stated, all that is required is to seek official approval from WAP. This is part of brand protection,” he added.

Work opportunities

Mr Adenuga also rejected suggestions that actors working on the sitcom were restricted from taking other roles.

He noted that several cast members, including Pa James, Mama Ajasco, Boy Alinco, Miss Pepeiye, Akpan and Oduma, regularly appear in other productions using their personal names.

According to him, actors on the show typically spend about six weeks a year on set, during which enough episodes are recorded to last for an entire broadcast cycle.

“This clearly shows that artistes working with us are not restricted from taking other roles,” he said.

Legacy of a sitcom

Papa Ajasco and Company remains one of Nigeria’s most recognisable television comedies. Created by Mr Adenuga, the sitcom became a household staple in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Known for its exaggerated humour and moral lessons, the show featured memorable characters including Papa Ajasco, Pa James, Boy Alinco, Miss Pepeiye and Mama Ajasco.

Mr Adenuga said the programme continues to air on several platforms, including NTA Network, STV Network, WAPTV, and the WAPTV YouTube channel.

He maintained that the production company has upheld professional standards in its dealings with actors and crew members.

“The organisation pays according to industry standards and ensures all financial obligations are fulfilled as and when due,” he said.

“Therefore, any narrative suggesting financial abandonment or exploitation by our organisation is entirely false and misleading.”

Mr Adenuga concluded by thanking viewers and members of the public for their continued interest in the show.

“We sincerely appreciate the concerns and support from our viewers and the general public,” he said.