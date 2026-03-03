The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has officially flagged off a Joint Nationwide Campaign on the enforcement of the Federal Government’s ban on sachet alcoholic drinks and alcohol packaged in PET or glass bottles below 200 millilitres.

The campaign, launched at the NOA Headquarters in Abuja, is being implemented in collaboration with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), with NOA serving as the lead agency for public sensitization and behavioural change.

The Director-General of NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, described the campaign as a decisive national intervention to safeguard the health, safety and future of Nigerians, particularly young people who are most vulnerable to the dangers of cheap and easily accessible alcohol.

The Federal Government, through NAFDAC, has prohibited the production and sale of alcoholic beverages in sachets and in PET or glass bottles smaller than 200ml, effective January 1, 2026. The measure is aimed at reducing underage access to high-concentration alcohol and curbing harmful consumption patterns across communities.

Mr Issa-Onilu emphasised that the enforcement action did not come abruptly, noting that the government had engaged stakeholders for eight years with understanding, cooperation and encouragement to adjust practices that are not in the best interest of the country. He stated that what is harmful to national wellbeing cannot be allowed to continue indefinitely.

He further stressed the responsibility of the media in advancing the objectives of the campaign, describing it as a matter of Development Journalism and shared national duty.

According to him, when individuals openly violate lawful regulations and demonstrate against a public health policy designed to protect citizens, such actions should not be seen merely as protests against the government.

“They are not demonstrating against the Government of Nigeria; they are demonstrating against the Nigerian people, against you in the media, against your children and our children. This is about public protection,” he said.

He clarified that the initiative goes beyond three institutions.

“It is not just NAFDAC, FCCPC and NOA. It is NAFDAC, FCCPC, NOA — and the Media. You listen, you report, and you shape public understanding. We may not invite the media to deliver speeches, but you are partners in safeguarding the nation,” the Director-General added.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, referenced findings from a 2021 national survey on underage drinking which revealed that over 54 percent of minors and underaged persons purchase alcohol themselves, with nearly half accessing it through sachet packs and small PET bottles. The study also indicated significant levels of daily and weekly consumption among underaged persons, underscoring the urgency of decisive regulatory intervention.

The FCCPC reaffirmed its commitment to stand firmly with NAFDAC in ensuring strict compliance, stating that consumer protection remains central to national interest.

As the lead agency for nationwide sensitization, NOA will deploy its 818 offices across the 774 Local Government Areas to drive grassroots awareness. Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers will engage youth groups, market associations, transport unions, schools, faith-based institutions and community leaders through town hall meetings, market outreaches and multilingual advocacy. The Agency will further reinforce the campaign through sustained media engagement, digital platforms and the NOA CLHEEAN App to enable citizens report violations and support enforcement efforts.

The National Orientation Agency calls on parents, guardians, community leaders, retailers, distributors and all citizens to support the ban and prioritise the wellbeing of Nigeria’s youth.

Through awareness, compliance and collective vigilance, the National Orientation Agency, in collaboration with NAFDAC and FCCPC, remains committed to building a healthier, safer and more responsible nation.