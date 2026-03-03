The Abia State Government has introduced a cashless payment system for the Green Shuttle Bus Services in the state to revolutionise urban mobility.
Okey Kanu, the commissioner for information in Abia, announced this in a press statement on 1 March.
Read the full statement below:
PRESS RELEASE
REVOLUTIONISING URBAN MOBILITY: ABIA STATE GOVERNMENT COMMENCES CASHLESS PAYMENT SYSTEM FOR GREEN SHUTTLE BUS SERVICES
The Abia State Government has commenced the full rollout of the Abia Connect Card, the official cashless payment system for the Green Shuttle Bus Service, as part of the deliberate efforts of the administration of His Excellency, Dr Alex Chioma Otti, OFR, to modernise public transportation and deliver a seamless commuting experience to Ndi Abia.
This initiative, driven through the Ministry of Transportation, represents another milestone in the ongoing transformation of critical public infrastructure under the present administration. It reinforces our commitment to building a digital, transparent, and efficient transport ecosystem across the State.
The transition to the Abia Connect Card, also known as the Abia State Card, eliminates the inconveniences associated with cash payments, including delays, disputes over change, and revenueleakages. With this innovation, commuters now enjoy a fast, secure, and stress-free boarding experience, powered by a simple tap system.
We are intentionally moving away from the hassles of cash transactions. With the Abia Connect Card, commuting becomes as simple as a single tap. It is efficient, reliable, and designed to ensure that our public transport system works effectively for everyone.
To ensure a seamless transition, the process for obtaining and using the card has been simplified:
1. The first card is currently FREE of charge for all citizens.
2. Residents can obtain their cards at designated Green Shuttle terminals and authorised agent locations across Aba and Umuahia as follows:
A. ABA
1. Osisioma to Park Route:
Osisioma Junction, Zonal Board Bus Stop, Bata Bus Stop, & Park
2. Opopo Junction to Park Route:
Opopo Junction & Park
3. Park to Flyover Route:
Park, Uratta Junction Bus Stop, Ohabiam Bus Stop & Flyover Junction
4. Flyover to Osisioma Route:
Flyover Junction, Tonimas Junction & Osisioma Junction
B. UMUAHIA
1. Ubakala to Isigate Route:
Ubakala, Isigate (by the Terminal)
2. Isigate to Tower Route:
Isigate, Tower
3. Isigate to Secretariat/JAC Building Route:
Isigate, Secretariat (JAC Building)
4. Isigate to Ohafia Route:
Isigate, Ohafia
3. Prospective users must present their ABSSIN to receive the card. Those who wish to generate their ABSSIindependently can visit the Abia Pay website at https://abiapay.com/create-abssin to register and obtain their number.
4. After funding the card, subject to a minimal ₦50 top-up charge, commuters are required to tap the card on the payment device upon boarding. A confirmation “Welcome” sound validates successful payment.
5. The card does not expire, and funds loaded onto it remain valid without a time limitation.
The Green Shuttle Service continues to operate across major inter-city and intra-city routes, ensuring connectivity and affordability.
1. INTER-CITY SERVICES:
i. Aba – Umuahia – Aba: ₦800
ii. Umuahia – Ohafia – Umuahia: ₦1000
2. UMUAHIA CITY SERVICES (FLAT RATE: ₦150):
i. Ubakala – Isi Gate (Terminal)
ii. Isi Gate – Tower
iii. Isi Gate – Secretariat / JAC Building
iv. Isi Gate – Ohafia
3. ABA CITY SERVICES (FLAT RATE: 1500):
i. Osisioma to Park Route:
Osisioma Junction – Zonal Board Bus Stop – Bata Bus Stop – Park
ii. Opopo Junction to Park Route:
Opopo Junction – Park
iii. Park to Flyover Route:
Park – Uratta Junction Bus Stop – Ohabiam Bus Stop – Flyover Junction
iv. Flyover to Osisioma Route:
Flyover Junction – Tonimas Junction – Osisioma Junction
The Abia State Government urges all commuters to take full advantage of the ongoing free card distribution. By embracing the Abia Connect Card, residents are not only paying for transportation but also supporting a structured, accountable, and technology-driven public transport system.
Our objective remains clear: to make Abia State’s transport system a model of innovation, efficiency, and transparency in Nigeria. I encourage all residents to obtain their cards and be part of this transformative journey toward a smarter Abia.
Signed:
Prince Okey Kanu
Hon. Commissioner for Information
01/03/2026