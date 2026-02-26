The Director General of the Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Ahmad Labbo, has called upon the State Comptroller of Immigration to ensure a seamless and efficient screening process for 2026 Hajj pilgrims at the airport.

During a strategic meeting held at the Board’s headquarters, Mr Labbo and the Comptroller, Tahir Musa discussed enhanced security protocols and logistics for the upcoming Hajj operation.

The Director General emphasised that the deployment of advanced screening equipment and the implementation of simplified procedures are vital to preventing delays. Such measures, he noted, would significantly ease the transition for pilgrims and ensure timely boarding.

Mr Labbo further sought the continued cooperation of security agencies to safeguard the lives and property of pilgrims during their movement from the Hajj camp to the airport.

“The safety and dignity of our pilgrims are paramount,” he stated, while expressing his gratitude to the various security agencies for their unwavering support and commitment to a successful exercise.

In response, the immigration boss in the state, Mr Musa, assured the Board of their total cooperation, pledging “100% support” to guarantee a secure environment and the overall well-being of all pilgrims throughout the 2026 Hajj operation.