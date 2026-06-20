Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has dismissed allegations linking him to the relocation of the Dangote Refinery from Ogun State to Lagos, insisting that the decision was taken before he assumed office, while reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the proposed Deep Sea Port project in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area.

The governor also disclosed that oil exploration and drilling activities have commenced in Eba, Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, as part of efforts to position Ogun as an oil-producing state.

Governor Abiodun made the remarks during the commissioning of the six-kilometre Stadium–Luba–Tam Balogun Road in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area.

“We are working tirelessly on our port project. The Deep Sea Port is on course, and Ogun State will have one of the deepest and longest ports in Sub-Saharan Africa, if not the entire continent.

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“It will boast the longest berth in Sub-Saharan Africa. Very soon, we will unveil full details of the project,” he said.

The governor recalled his campaign promise to make Ogun an oil-producing state, noting that the state had always possessed significant oil deposits that remained untapped for years.

“During my campaign, I promised that Ogun State would become an oil-producing state under my administration. The oil we are now working to establish in commercial quantities has always been here. Previous administrations had the opportunity, but it is under my tenure that meaningful progress is being made,” he stated.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the Dangote Refinery project, Mr Abiodun said those who managed the affairs of the state at the time should bear responsibility for its relocation.

“A few days ago, I saw reports on social media claiming that just as Dapo Abiodun allowed the refinery project to leave Ogun State, he has also abandoned the Deep Sea Port project.

“First, was I the governor when the refinery was moved to Lagos? If anything, I did everything within my capacity to retain the refinery in Ogun State, but others, through their irresponsibility, allowed the project to slip away,” he said.

The governor highlighted several landmark projects undertaken by his administration in Ogun East Senatorial District, including the federal takeover of Tai Solarin University of Education, the development of the Dry Port, ongoing oil exploration activities, and the reconstruction of the Sagamu–Ijebu-Ode Expressway.

He disclosed that more than 26 roads had been completed in Ijebu-Ode since his administration declared an emergency on road infrastructure in the area, while 12 additional road projects are currently under construction.

Governor Abiodun urged residents to take ownership of the newly commissioned road and refrain from dumping refuse in drainage channels, noting that the project was funded with taxpayers’ money. He expressed confidence that the road would boost economic activities and improve the quality of life of residents.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, said the road project, which features reinforced concrete drains, kerbs and road markings, reflects the administration’s commitment to providing durable infrastructure across the state.

He noted that the road would improve connectivity within Ijebu-Ode and adjoining communities while stimulating economic activities in the area.

The Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Mr Dapo Okubadejo, described Governor Abiodun as a silent achiever whose developmental initiatives, including the Deep Sea Port and Dry Port projects, are transforming Ogun State’s economic landscape.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Ogun State Elders Council, Chief Olusegun Okuboyejo, commended the governor for ensuring equitable distribution of development projects across the state and pledged the council’s continued support.

The Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Hon Dare Alebiosu, said the area had witnessed unprecedented infrastructural development under the current administration, adding that the projects had significantly improved the local economy.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers present at the event, the Elese of Ilese, Oba Obayomi Olufemi, praised the governor for the positive transformation taking place across Ijebuland and urged him to sustain the momentum by initiating more people-oriented projects and completing ongoing projects.