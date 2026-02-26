The International Press Institute Nigeria (IPI Nigeria) has urged the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tunji Disu, to prioritise press freedom and end a pattern of “harassment, intimidation and attacks against journalists” in the country.

Mr Disi told reporters reporters shortly after President Tinubu decorated him with the rank of acting IGP on Tuesday that “the era of intimidation is over”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by its President, Musikilu Mojeed, and Legal Adviser, Tobi Soniyi, IPI Nogeria called on Mr Disu to ensure the safety of journalists and uphold their constitutional rights.

The group noted the tenure of Mr Disu’s predecessor, Kayode Egbetokun, was characterised by repeated police harassment, unlawful detention and, in some cases, assault of journalists while carrying out their professional duties.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that not less than 24 journalists were harassed by police officers during the tenure of Mr Egbetokun. The rampant press freedom attacks led to IPI Nigeria blacklisting Mr Egbetokun alongside two other public officials last year

“The police, as a critical institution in a democratic society, has a constitutional responsibility to uphold the fundamental rights of all Nigerians, including the right to freedom of expression and of the press,” the IPI Nigeria stated.

It urged the new police chief to immediately end all forms of harassment, intimidation and unlawful detention of journalists, and to review and withdraw pending cases targeting media professionals for carrying out legitimate duties.

It also called for the introduction of a comprehensive reorientation programme for officers of the Nigeria Police Force focused on press freedom and broader human rights obligations.

In addition, IPI Nigeria advocated the establishment of clear communication channels between police leadership and the media to prevent and resolve conflicts.

Citing what it described as persistent violations under the previous administration, IPI Nigeria disclosed that it had included Mr Egbetokun in its Book of Infamy, a record of individuals and institutions whose actions or inaction allegedly promoted or facilitated attacks on press freedom in Nigeria.

The organisation urged Mr Disu to chart a different course and rebuild trust between the police and the media, stressing that respect for press freedom is essential to sustaining Nigeria’s democracy.

“A free and independent press strengthens accountability, enhances transparency and supports law enforcement efforts by informing the public responsibly,” the statement added.

IPI Nigeria reiterated its readiness to engage constructively with the new leadership of the Nigeria Police Force to address areas of concern and promote a mutually respectful relationship between law enforcement and the media.

The group wished Mr Disu a successful tenure and urged him to seize the opportunity to restore public confidence in the police’s commitment to democratic values and the rule of law.

Mr Disu was appointed IGP just 48 days to his retirement. As prescribed by the law, officers are expected to retire after clocking 60 years of age or completing 35 years in service. By 13 April, Mr Disu would be 60, but he will not be retired.

The National Assembly had amended the Police Act to allow IGPs complete a four-year team regardless of their age or years of service. That same amended law helped his predecessor, Mr Egbetokun to remain in office until his abrupt removal.