At least 25 people were killed on Tuesday in coordinated attacks across Adamawa State, including 21 in a market, in what security officials describe as one of the deadliest incidents in the state this year.

Gunmen riding motorcycles stormed a market in Madagali Local Government Area, killing 21 civilians, according to local government officials and community leaders.

Witnesses said the attackers opened fire before looting food supplies and seizing transport vehicles.

Hours later, in neighbouring Hong LGA, an ambush left three Nigerian soldiers and one civilian dead, according to a senior military officer who was not authorised to speak on the incident publicly.

The attacks further reveal persistent rural security gaps despite ongoing military deployments. Regional counterinsurgency coordination has faced strain since diplomatic tensions between Nigeria and neighbouring Niger Republic in 2023 weakened joint border operations.

Lean season collides with renewed violence

The violence comes as North-east Nigeria approaches the annual lean season, when household food stocks decline and malnutrition risks spike.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has warned that insecurity during this period could reverse fragile recovery gains across the BAY states — Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

According to OCHA, the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for northeast Nigeria is only about 32 percent funded, leaving a $347.5 million shortfall against a $516.4 million appeal.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has cautioned that funding gaps may force reductions in food distributions at a time when 5.8 million people in the region are projected to face acute food insecurity.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that inadequate funding threatens life-saving nutrition interventions for vulnerable children, particularly during peak malnutrition months.

Displacement risks rising

Residents in affected communities said families have begun moving toward larger towns with military presence, fearing further raids.

Aid organisations warn that renewed displacement could increase pressure on already congested settlements in Borno State, where humanitarian infrastructure remains stretched.

Governor Adamu Fintiri pledged intensified security operations, stating that “terrorists will not undermine the peace of our state.”

However, security analysts note that hit-and-run raids targeting markets and rural trade routes remain difficult to prevent without sustained cross-border intelligence coordination.

A region under strain

For communities in Madagali and Hong, the attacks threaten to disrupt fragile local economies. If commercial transporters avoid affected corridors, food prices could rise sharply — compounding hardship as the lean season approaches.

With humanitarian funding at a multi-year low and insecurity resurging in rural areas, the coming months will test whether North-east Nigeria can prevent renewed violence from cascading into a broader humanitarian setback.