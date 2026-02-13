AMNI International Petroleum Development Company Limited (“AMNI” or “the Company”) has become aware of media reports suggesting that a Receiver-Manager has been appointed over the Company.

AMNI wishes to clarify that this characterization is inaccurate and materially misleading.

The order made by the Federal High Court does not appoint a Receiver-Manager over AMNI. Rather, the order, as drawn, relates to a limited appointment as Administrator for defined purposes connected to an alleged indebtedness. Any representation that a receivership has been established or that full managerial control of AMNI has passed is incorrect.

The scope, validity, and effect of the said appointment are currently the subject of appellate proceedings. AMNI has exercised its constitutional right of appeal and has filed applications for stay of execution and injunctive relief before the Court of Appeal. These applications remain pending and undetermined.

It is therefore concerning that public declarations implying finality or control have been circulated while judicial proceedings seeking to preserve the status quo are awaiting determination. Such representations risk creating a misleading impression that does not reflect the true legal position.

The underlying dispute arises from commercial transactions that AMNI is seriously contesting, including issues concerning corporate authority and prior approvals. These matters form part of the substantive questions now before the appellate court.

For clarity:

• An appeal has been duly filed.

• Applications for stay of execution and injunctive relief are pending.

• The legal validity, scope, and effect of the purported appointment are under active challenge.

• The substantive allegations concerning unauthorized approvals and corporate authority are contested.

AMNI continues to operate in the ordinary course of business and remains fully committed to its regulatory, contractual, and operational obligations.

AMNI INT’L PET. DEV. CO. Ltd.

Stakeholders are advised that the matter is sub judice and subject to final judicial determination. The Company will take all lawful steps necessary to protect its rights and assets pending resolution of the appellate proceedings.

About AMNI International Petroleum Development Company Limited

AMNI is an indigenous independent exploration and production company engaged in upstream oil and gas operations in Nigeria.