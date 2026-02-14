In addition to reward in abundance, Sadaqah in Ramadan brings many benefits. In general, Sadaqah is a shield of a Muslim believer against calamity and danger. It is a means of an increase in one’s wealth and elevating the status of a Muslim believer.

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds, may the blessings and peace be upon our beloved master, Prophet Muhammad, the last of Prophets, on his family, and all his companions.

Dear brothers and sisters! In Islam, Ramadan is the best of months. Allah Almighty has granted it special significance by making it a means of forgiveness and mercy. According to a Hadith, our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever fasts Ramadan out of faith and in the hope of reward, his previous sins will be forgiven.” [Bukhari]

The month of Ramadan has been honoured with the revelation of the noble Qur’an. The first revelation came on the Night of Power, which is one of the last 10 odd nights of Ramadan. This glorious night is better than one thousand nights in the words of the Qur’an. Ramadan is the month when charitable deeds are multiplied by thousands. Because of its virtue, the Muslim believers strive hard to engage in righteous acts of worship during the noble month.

Zakat is an obligatory act of worship and the third pillar of Islam. In Arabic, Zakat means growth, blessing, cleansing and purification. It means worshipping Allah Almighty by obeying Him and paying what is prescribed from one’s wealth to those eligible in the light of the Qur’an. Zakat is surrounded by many rules and regulations, some of which are mentioned below:

Zakat is 2.5 per cent of one’s wealth and has to be paid once one Hijrah year has passed since the possession of wealth. Zakat is based on specific things like gold, silver, crops, fruits, livestock, and money over the threshold of nisab. The amount of Zakat has to be given to specific people mentioned in the noble Qur’an. Zakat cannot be given to one’s dependants, the rich and the non-Muslims.

And in the other hand, Sadaqah is derived from the word ‘sidq’ in Arabic which means sincerity. Sadaqah is the sign of sincerity of faith on behalf of the Muslim believer. It is a way of showing dedication to Allah Almighty by making a voluntary donation of one’s wealth without being required to do so.

There are no specific rules and guidelines for Sadaqah. It is not compulsory for any kind of wealth and can be given to anyone at any time and in any amount. Sadaqah can be given to dependants, non-Muslims and even the rich in certain circumstances.

Despite Sadaqah being a voluntary charity, Islam places great importance on it. Allah the Most High says:

“O you who believe! Spend of that with which We have provided for you, before a Day comes when there will be no bargaining, nor friendship, nor intercession. And it is the disbelievers who are the wrongdoers.” [Qur’an, 2:254]

Allah Almighty condemns those who do not look after the needy and the orphans in the Qur’an. Not feeding the needy and not encouraging others to do so has been compared with the disbelief in Allah Almighty. Allah the Most High says:

“Indeed, he did not believe in Allah, the Almighty, and did not persuade (others) to feed the needy.” [Qur’an, 69:33-34]

In Ramadan, Sadaqah takes on a special dimension. The Muslim believers actively engage in charitable deeds to earn multiplied rewards and blessings of Ramadan. According to Hadith, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) used to be the most generous during Ramadan. The increase in the generosity of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) has been compared to “racing winds” during the noble month in one of the narrations.

In addition to reward in abundance, Sadaqah in Ramadan brings many benefits. In general, Sadaqah is a shield of a Muslim believer against calamity and danger. It is a means of an increase in one’s wealth and elevating the status of a Muslim believer. Allah Almighty says:

“Those who spend their wealth in the Cause of Allah, and do not follow up their gifts with reminders of their generosity or with injury, their reward is with their Lord. On them shall be no fear, nor shall they grieve.” [Qur’an, 2:262]

Sadaqah given in Ramadan brings all these benefits with increased blessing and acceptance of Allah Almighty. Charitable deeds performed in Ramadan are increased manifold due to the special virtue and mercy attached to this great month.

In addition to this, there are many Muslims who struggle to find nutritious meals for beginning or breaking their fast. Charity given during this time can provide needy individuals and families with a nice Iftar and Suhur. Feeding a fasting person is a matter of great reward. In a Hadith, Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever gives iftar to one who is fasting will have a reward like his, without that detracting from the reward of the fasting person in the slightest.” [Tirmidhi]

Donations made this month help Muslim communities in general. Mosques in some areas might depend on generous donations to organise Tarawih prayers and offer daily Iftar and Suhur meals. In the last 10 days, people have been staying at the Mosque for I’tikaf. This increases the responsibilities of Mosque management. Your donations make it easy for Mosques and individuals to celebrate the month of Ramadan.

Zakat in Ramadan is one of the most discussed topics. According to the principles of the Islamic faith, Zakat has to be paid as soon as it becomes compulsory. Zakat becomes obligatory when one Hijrah year has passed on the wealth in one’s possession. The Islamic scholars warn against delaying the payment of Zakat for the purpose of giving it in Ramadan. However, Zakat payment can be brought forward if someone’s Zakat becomes compulsory shortly after Ramadan. This will allow the person to achieve the blessing of Ramadan Zakat without delay in payment.

You can pay your Sadaqah and Zakat during Ramadan with us. Increase your generosity this Ramadan and earn rewards in abundance In Shaa Allah.

Respected brothers and sisters! Zakat in Ramadan is a powerful purifier of wealth and soul, multiplying rewards during the noble month to strengthen community bonds. It is a mandatory 2.5% obligation on qualifying wealth that shields against calamity, fosters compassion, and ensures social justice. Giving Zakat elevates status and brings blessings.

By giving a portion of your wealth, you are not reducing it, but purifying the remainder and inviting Allah’s blessings, allowing it to grow in ways beyond material calculation.

Zakat is a test of Iman (faith), shifting focus from material possessions to spiritual purpose. It proves that a Muslim believer’s heart is not attached to this world, but to the pleasure of Allah Almighty.

While Zakat can be paid annually, timing it with Ramadan multiplies its virtues. The needy deserve to experience the joy of Eid, making your contribution a source of hope and comfort.

It is narrated that:

“Whoever pays the zakat on his wealth will have its evil removed from him.”

Think of Zakat not as a loss, but as a protective shield that wards off misfortune and financial ruin.

Imagine a family that hasn’t eaten properly all day. Your Zakat provides a nourishing Iftar. This act strengthens the entire Muslim Ummah, creating unity, brotherhood and compassion.

Dear brothers and sisters! Allah has given us a chance to multiply our deeds. Do not let Ramadan pass without fulfilling this pillar. The wealth in your hand is only a trust (Amanah) from Allah, and the true owner is He the Most High.

Fear not for your sustenance. Allah promises that charity does not decrease wealth, but rather increases it in blessing and magnitude.

2.5 per cent of total accumulated wealth (cash, gold, business assets) if it exceeds the nisab threshold. It’s highly recommended during Ramadan for maximum reward. Supports the orphans, poor, needy, and empowers the Ummah.

Respected brothers and sisters! Feed the orphans, widows and the needy in this 1447 AH/2026 Ramadan.

Feeding the poor and needy is an act that draws us close to Allah. We earn His forgiveness, mercies, and blessings through this act of charity.

As a result, our center, Nagazi-Uvete Islamic Center presents the opportunity to feed orphans, poor and needy Muslims during the noble month of Ramadan.

This provides a chance to multiply our efforts in seeking Allah’s pleasure, and earn His everlasting mercy and favour upon us as sponsors and donors as we put smiles on the faces of beneficiaries.

Over the past twenty-five years, we have been providing food items and iftar to needy Muslim families and orphans during the noble month of Ramadan. With support from respected generous donors like you, we have been able to serve thousand needy families so far.

This year 1447/2026, we seek to feed more families In Shaa Allah. Each food pack costs N2000. It is our hope that you will continue to make this campaign a fruitful one, and help feed orphans, poor and needy Muslims during the whole month.

Charity/Sadaqah is a key part of Ramadan and is obligatory to all able Muslims and feeding the orphans, poor and the needy is an act that draws us close to Allah. We earn His forgiveness, mercies, and blessings through this act of charity and Sadaqah.

Nagazi-Uvete Islamic Center is a non-profit organisation in Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. The organisation is non-partisan, non-sectarian, established to provide relief and humanitarian aid to help the vulnerable. We currently have our office in Okene, Kogi state.

Through this Ramadan Feeding Program, we aim to provide ifṭar meals to the orphans, needy, widows, and struggling families—restoring dignity, spreading hope, and sharing the blessings of this sacred month.

Join us in feeding the fasting. Support this noble cause. Let your Sadaqah become light for you in Ramadan. Together, we can extend the mercy of Ramadan to every heart in need.

Trust and Amanah is at the core of all our activities because the lives and well-being of millions of needy people depend on it.

You can send your donations to the following account details:

1. Account number: 0048647196.

– Account name: Murtala Muhammed.

– GTBank

Or:

2. Account number: 1779691620

– Account name: Murtala Muhammed.

– Access Bank.

Donate Fisabilillah!!!

Respected Servants of Allah! Know that, success in Ramadan is not measured by thirst, but by the transformation of the heart and the strengthening of Iman (faith) through consistent worship and good character. Those who truly succeed are those who, with sincere intention, use this great month to break bad habits, increase Qur’an recitation, and perform acts of charity.

The one who enters Ramadan not out of habit, but with a burning desire to repent and reform, starting with a clean heart, gains the most.

Success is not about doing a massive amount in one night and neglecting the rest. It is about consistency — praying Tarawih, reciting the Qur’an, and offering Du’a, even if in small amounts daily, as loved by Allah.

True success lies in reflecting the spirit of the month—generosity, kindness, and helping the orphans, poor and needy — which brings the mercy of Allah.

There was a man known for his rough tongue, but he promised himself that this Ramadan, he would not speak ill of anyone, fasting not just with his mouth but with his tongue and heart. By the end of the month, his character had permanently changed, becoming a person of peace. He realised that fasting is a shield from sin, not just a, restraint from food.

Start by renewing your intention for Allah alone. Use the nights for special prayers (Tarawih) to seek closeness to Allah. The doors of Paradise are open; call upon Allah for ease in your struggles.

Ya Allah, bring it (Ramadan) over us with blessings and faith, safety and Islam. My Lord and your Lord is Allah.

I ask Allah Almighty to accept from you, and from us, ameen.

All praise is due only to The Almighty Allah, and may His peace and blessings be upon Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), the final Messenger and the seal of Prophets.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Sha’aban 25, 1447 AH (February 13, 2026).