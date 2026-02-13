Wife of the Governor of Bauchi State, Aishatu Bala Mohammed, has visited the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, where she empathised with journalists who sustained injuries in a recent road crash while on official assignment in the state.

In a statement issued by her spokesperson, Zainab Garba Musa, she expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident and wished the injured journalists speedy and complete recovery.

The Bauchi first lady’s visit followed an earlier one of the injured journalists by her husband, Governor Bala Mohammed last weekend. The Bauchi State Government has since taken responsibility for the medical treatment of journalists who were involved in the accident last Friday. It was gathered that most of the injured journalists have been treated and discharged from hospital.

During her visit, Mrs Aishatu Mohammed expressed deep concern over the incident and wished the injured journalists quick and full recovery. She commended media practitioners in the state for their commitment to duty, patriotism and sacrifices in ensuring the public remains informed.

The Bauchi first lady reassured the patients and hospital management of her continued prayers and support, urging them to remain strong and optimistic during their recovery period.

The injured journalists included the correspondents of ARISE Tv, Channels Television, African Independent Television (AIT), Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and other members of the Correspondents’ Chapel and staff of the Bauchi State Television Authority (BATV) and the Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC).

The unfortunate incident occurred along the Bauchi–Yelwan Duguri Road last friday while the journalists were covering the inauguration of North East Development Commission (NEDC) projects by the Minister of State for Regional Development and the Managing Director of the NEDC.

A statement issued on Saturday by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the state governor, Mukhtar Gidado explained that no life was lost in the accident.