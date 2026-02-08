The Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly under the All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected a new leadership team during a strategic meeting held in Abuja this past weekend.

The “Progressive Speakers” unanimously elected Hon Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, as Chairperson of the Conference.

Joining him in the leadership are: Deputy Chairperson (South) the Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly; Deputy Chairperson (North) / the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and Treasurer – the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

To ensure balanced representation across the country’s geopolitical zones, six Zonal Vice Chairmen were also elected. They are Oludaisi Elemide, Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, elected as Vice Chairperson for the South-West, while the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly was elected to represent the North-Central zone.

This meeting serves as a prelude to the general Conference of Speakers of the 36 states, scheduled for Monday, 9 February 2026.

A fresh leadership election is anticipated at the general conference, following the expiration of the tenure of the executive council led by Hon Adebo Ogundoyin.