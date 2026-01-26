The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has secured two international certifications aimed at improving airport operations and environmental management across the country.

FAAN disclosed the development in a press release on Monday, confirming that it had received ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems.

The certifications were formally presented to FAAN Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, at the agency’s headquarters in Lagos.

The dual accreditation follows months of internal reforms, audits, and operational adjustments designed to align the authority’s practices with internationally recognised standards.

ISO 9001:2015 affirms that FAAN now operates a quality management framework focused on consistent service delivery, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement. ISO 14001:2015 recognises the authority’s environmental management efforts, including waste management, pollution control, regulatory compliance, and resource efficiency.

The certifications were awarded by MSECB Management Systems Inc, Canada, and place FAAN among global airport authorities implementing integrated management systems.

Mrs. Kuku, accompanied by senior directors, said the recognition demonstrates the authority’s commitment to structured processes, staff development, and international benchmarking.

“These certifications confirm that FAAN is meeting global standards in both quality and environmental management,” she said.

The process also highlights FAAN’s Integrated Management System, which harmonised workflows, enhanced internal controls, and encouraged a culture of continuous improvement. Aviation stakeholders said the development could improve passenger confidence and operational reliability across Nigeria’s airports.