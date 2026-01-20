The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board has inaugurated a dedicated medical team to oversee the health and well-being of pilgrims during the 2026 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia. The initiative is part of the ongoing preparation of the state’s pilgrims’ welfare board, under the leadership of the Director General Ahmed Umar Labbo, to ensure a safe and healthy pilgrimage for all intending pilgrims from the state.

The newly inaugurated team will be responsible for conducting comprehensive medical screenings for all prospective pilgrims.

The Board will fully subsidise the costs of these screenings to ensure that only those certified fit for travel will embark on the journey to the Holy Land.

Furthermore, the team will provide continuous medical care and support to Jigawa pilgrims throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia.

During the inauguration ceremony held in Dutse, the Head of the Medical Team and Chief Medical Director of Hadejia Specialist Hospital, Dr Habibu Abubakar, assured the Board and the public that the team was ready to carry out its duties with diligence and professionalism.

Dr Abubakar emphasised that the team, which comprises qualified medical personnel, will work tirelessly to adhere to all medical guidelines and protocols, prioritising the health and safety of pilgrims in line with established regulations.

The Director General of the Pilgrims Welfare Board, Ahmed Umar Labbo, commended Governor Umar Namadi for his unwavering support and dedication to the welfare of Jigawa pilgrims. He stated that the inauguration of the medical team is a crucial step toward a successful and hitch-free 2026 Hajj operation.