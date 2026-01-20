At least 11 people lost their lives, while seven others sustained injuries in a fatal auto-crash that occurred at Okhuahe community along the Benin–Agbor Road in Edo State, South-south Nigeria.

The accident, which reportedly occurred on Saturday, involved an 18-seater commercial bus travelling towards Lagos and a truck.

Eyewitnesses said the crash occurred when the bus driver attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

Confirming the incident, Cyril Mathew, the Edo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), said 11 people died instantly at the scene.

“The crash involved a truck and an 18-seater bus.

“The bus attempted to overtake another vehicle and in the process had a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle,” Mr Mathew said.

The FRSC chief added that seven other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“The corpses were evacuated to the morgue, while the injured victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment,” the sector commander said.

Mr Mathew cautioned motorists against dangerous driving habits, particularly wrongful overtaking, stressing that such actions continued to claim innocent lives on the nation’s highways.

