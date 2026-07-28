With renewed urgency and a shared commitment to reshape Africa’s development future, the fifth edition of the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS 2026), co-convened by Sterling One Foundation, the United Nations in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and the Lagos State Government, brought together over 2,000 leaders, policymakers, investors, philanthropists, development partners, business executives, innovators, and young changemakers from across Africa and beyond to drive bold conversations, create transformative partnerships, and unlock the financing needed to build resilient and inclusive economies.

Held under the theme, “Financing for Development: Building Resilience and Transforming Emerging Economies,”the summit reinforced a powerful message: Africa’s development ambitions will be realised not through isolated efforts, but through purposeful collaboration, innovative financing, and collective action. Over three days, ASIS 2026 translated dialogue into action, mobilising partnerships, unlocking investment opportunities, and advancing practical solutions to strengthen resilience and accelerate sustainable development across the continent.

The summit also secured renewed commitments from key partners, including the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Seplat Energy, IHS Towers, and The Coca-Cola Company, to deepen collaboration, mobilise capital, and scale people-centred solutions that will accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while unlocking Africa’s immense potential.

Delivering her keynote address, Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, underscored the importance of moving beyond commitments to measurable action. “Africa possesses the talent, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit needed to shape a more prosperous future. What is required now is bold leadership, strategic investment and stronger partnerships that place people at the centre of development. Financing for development is not simply about mobilising resources, it is about creating opportunities, strengthening resilience and ensuring that no one is left behind as Africa charts its own development pathway.”

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Speaking at the summit, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Nigeria’s Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment that attracts investment and drives sustainable economic transformation. “Nigeria remains committed to implementing policies that strengthen investor confidence, promote inclusive growth and accelerate sustainable development. Achieving Africa’s development aspirations requires innovative financing, sound governance and sustained collaboration between governments, the private sector, development partners and civil society. Together, we can unlock the capital and opportunities needed to transform our economies.”

Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, speaking on behalf of the Governor, reaffirmed Lagos’ position as a leading destination for investment and innovation while calling for stronger partnerships to address Africa’s development priorities. “Africa’s future will be shaped by our ability to invest in people, infrastructure, innovation and sustainable enterprises. Lagos is proud to host conversations that inspire action and partnerships capable of driving meaningful impact. We must continue to build resilient institutions and economies that create opportunities for every African.”

Reflecting on the significance of the summit, Olapeju Ibekwe, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation, described ASIS as more than a conference, but a platform that continues to catalyse action across the continent. “ASIS 2026 has reaffirmed a simple truth: Africa already has the ideas, talent and determination to shape its future. What we need now is bold collaboration, innovative financing and the resolve to move from dialogue to delivery. Every partnership forged and every commitment made here brings us closer to building resilient economies and creating lasting impact for millions across the continent. Our work does not end with this summit, it continues through the partnerships we build and the actions we take together.”

Prof Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, Chair of the Africa Social Impact Network (ASIN) Advisory Board, highlighted the importance of sustaining the momentum generated at the summit through stronger institutions and year-round collaboration. “The outcomes of ASIS 2026 demonstrate that Africa’s greatest opportunity lies in sustained collaboration that extends beyond annual convenings. The launch of the Africa Social Impact Network marks an important step towards institutionalising that collaboration by connecting governments, development institutions, businesses, academia, philanthropies, and investors on a

continuous basis. By strengthening partnerships, mobilising knowledge and financing, and supporting implementation, ASIN will help translate bold ideas into measurable outcomes that advance Africa’s long-term economic transformation and sustainable development.”

As ASIS 2026 drew to a close, the diversity of voices, depth of dialogue, and strength of the partnerships created reaffirmed the summit’s position as Africa’s leading platform for advancing sustainable development. More than a convening, ASIS continues to transform bold ideas into collective action, mobilising the partnerships, investments, and solutions needed to build resilient economies, accelerate sustainable development, and shape a more prosperous future for Africa.