Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the 1-Megawatt Danja Mini-Hydroelectric Power Project, describing it as a transformative step toward rural electrification, economic growth and sustainable development in Katsina State. The ceremony, held at Danja Dam in Danja Local Government Area, marks the commencement of a project designed to convert existing water infrastructure into a dependable source of clean and affordable electricity for Danja, Kafur and surrounding communities.

Speaking at the event, Governor Radda described the project as a turning point for rural communities. “This groundbreaking marks the beginning of a new future for Danja, Kafur and surrounding communities. We are transforming water infrastructure into sustainable power that will directly improve lives, livelihoods and economic opportunities,” he declared.

Mr Radda stated that the project reflects his administration’s commitment to rural electrification, energy diversification and long-term energy security. “Stable electricity is the foundation of dignity, productivity and youth empowerment. With reliable power, farms, irrigation systems, agro-processing centres, schools, health facilities and small businesses can truly thrive,” he stressed.

Governor Radda explained that the 1MW mini-hydro plant will help farmers reduce post-harvest losses by powering milling, processing and storage facilities, while also improving security, education, healthcare delivery and commercial activities across the area. Describing the Danja project as the first in a wider strategy, the governor said it will be replicated across other major dams in the state, including Zobe, Jibia, Sabke and Ajiwa.

“Our vision is to use our natural water assets to fight poverty, strengthen rural economies and drive inclusive growth across Katsina State,” he stated. He disclosed that the project is being implemented through a partnership between the Katsina State Government, Oceans Énergie and the French Treasury, noting that the collaboration reflects increasing international confidence in Katsina State’s development agenda and aligns with the Electricity Act 2023, which empowers states to drive their own energy future.

Governor Radda added that the Danja Mini-Hydro Project fits into the state’s broader clean energy agenda, which includes over 10MW solar and battery systems for public institutions, the solar hybridisation of the 10MW Lambar Rimi Wind Farm, the construction of the state’s first LNG/CNG gas hub, the establishment of Nigeria’s first Ministry of Power, Renewable Energy and Energy Security, and solar support for rural small businesses. “Hydropower is strengthening a balanced, resilient and sustainable energy mix for Katsina State,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Special Adviser on Power and Energy, Dr Hafiz Ibrahim, described the Danja Mini-Hydro Power Project as a major milestone in the state’s energy transition. “This project goes beyond electricity. It will support irrigation, agro-processing, rural enterprises and social services, helping to reduce poverty and stimulate local economic growth,” he stated.

According to him, the project will provide year-round electricity to Danja, Kafur and neighbouring communities by optimally utilising existing infrastructure at the Danja Dam. “This is a practical demonstration of how infrastructure can be repurposed to deliver sustainable development outcomes,” he explained. He added that Governor Radda’s structured energy plan has already delivered concrete results, including solar and battery installations in public institutions, the revival of wind energy projects and the promotion of cleaner fuels such as LNG and CNG. “Strong political will has turned energy policies into real projects and attracted credible local and international partners,” Dr Hafiz confirmed.

Also speaking, French Treasury Consultant, Dr Salami, described the Danja Mini-Hydro Power Project as a new chapter in Katsina State’s energy and economic development. “This project reflects the strong and growing cooperation between France and Nigeria, with key support from French institutions and the French Embassy in Nigeria,” he stated. He explained that the project makes effective use of existing dam infrastructure developed by the Katsina State Government to deliver clean, renewable energy tailored to local needs, while benefiting from technical expertise drawn from similar projects across West Africa.

“Beyond power generation, this initiative will energy poverty, create jobs, support small businesses and improve living standards,” he added. Dr Salami commended Governor Radda for his leadership and commitment to global best practices, expressing confidence that the Danja Mini-Hydro Power Project will serve as a model for sustainable energy development within Katsina State and beyond. In the same vein, a representative of Biodanja – a local partner for the project, described the project as a historic development for Danja, Kafur, Katsina State and the wider Northern region.

“This project will strengthen electricity supply in Katsina State, ease pressure on the national grid and support KEDCO’s embedded generation strategy, particularly at a time when available supply remains far below demand,” he explained. According to the Biodanja representative, the project’s year-round water control and pumped-hydro design will provide more stable power during both wet and dry seasons, supporting industrial users, agro-processing, cold storage facilities and small businesses, while reducing post-harvest losses, unemployment and rural-urban migration.